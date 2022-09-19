InventHelp Inventor Develops Smart Home Cleaning Appliance (CNC-819)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to sweep, clean and sanitize floors in a home without lifting a finger or thinking about cleaning spills and messes," said an inventor, from Statesville, N.C., "so I invented THE GINBOT. My fully customizable design would eliminate the most basic of our dreaded mundane daily tasks."

The invention provides an improved robotic-based sweeper and sanitizer/cleaner appliance for the home. In doing so, it can be used to effortlessly clean a wide range of spills, pet accidents, etc. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to manually clean messes. The invention features a multi-functional and hands-free design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-819, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

