KeyBank Introduces New Key Coverage Zone(SM) for Clients to Avoid Overdraft Fees

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) is committed to helping clients move forward on their financial journey, and today announces changes to overdraft and NSF fees. Initially previewed earlier this year, new terms have gone into effect for Consumer and Small Business checking and savings accounts beginning September 16, 2022. The updates, meant to offer clients more flexibility and convenience and help them stress a little less about their finances, include:

Key Coverage Zone SM : Client accounts overdrawn by $20 or less at the end of day won't be charged KeyBank overdraft fees. Clients are in the Key Coverage Zone.

Eliminated fees: Eliminated charges for non-sufficient funds (Returned Items)

Overdraft Protection Transfer: $0 Overdraft Protection transfer fees are being expanded to include transfers from eligible credit products (credit cards and lines of credit).

Reduced overdraft fees: Overdraft charges outside the Key Coverage Zone SM and Recurring Overdraft fees are now $20 .

Capped overdraft transactions: reducing the maximum number of transactions that would incur Overdraft charges from five (5) to three (3) at the end of each day. Remember, overdraft fees are incurred only when outside of the Key Coverage Zone SM .

Streamlined customer experience: simplified transaction posting order that is more intuitive and easier for clients to understand when monitoring their accounts.

To read more about these changes, visit www.key.com/odchanges

"We took time and care listening to our clients' feedback and studying industry best practices to develop this program. We know that unexpected overdrafts can happen and are proud to introduce Key Coverage ZoneSM as a safety net for our clients," said Daniel Brown, Director of Consumer Product Management at KeyBank. "In addition, eliminating NSF fees, along with our other overdraft enhancements, serves as the next step in creating greater flexibility for our clients. Our updated program reinforces our commitment to helping our clients take control of their financial journey."

These changes complement current tools aimed at helping clients make financial progress, including Key Secured Credit Card, KeyBank Loan Assist, and the KeyBank Hassle-Free Account®.

"We're excited to take the next steps in making banking easier - and better," said Brown. "We're a relationship bank and strive continually to enhance our programs to deliver the superior products and services that our clients deserve."

