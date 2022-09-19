Taiwan's Anyong Biotechnology First To Employ Seafood Stem-Cell Freezing

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyong Biotechnology, the world-class aquatic food processing company based in Taiwan, is now the first company in the region to employ Cells Alive System (CAS) technology from Japan. It ranks as the most advanced freezing technology in Asia and is among the top three worldwide.

Originally a medical-grade technology for freezing stem cells, CAS is highly praised for its ability to preserve the freshness of ingredients while maintaining the nutritive value and taste of fresh catch after thawing. The CAS engine does this by ensuring cell tissues remain intact during the freezing process.

It generates a special magnetic field around the fresh food that comprises a mix of pulsed magnetic fields, low-frequency waves, and several other types of weak energy, causing water molecules within to vibrate.

Ice crystals can form while the cell wall and membrane integrity remain unharmed, safeguarding against water loss from the food. Furthermore, this process is done without the addition of additives. Altogether, this secures CAS as a superior freezing technology.

Outstanding quality and freshness

"Outstanding quality comes from a high-standard processing environment, technology, and food safety management system. CAS technology gives you fish as fresh as if you lived beside a seaport," says Guo Zhi Hui, chairman of Anyong Biotechnology.

CAS enables seafood to be stored for long time periods while preserving freshness in a previously impossible way with the traditional methods of freezing. Making sure to minimize waste, CAS prevents degradation of quality over long time periods, overcoming the limitations of time and place to expand the possibilities of food "you can only eat here or now". This excellence was recognized when CAS technology was conferred three major innovations awards in Japan.

Award winning products

Additionally, the giant groupers supplied by Anyong Biotechnology have repeatedly won the Excellent Aquatic Award presented by the Fisheries Agency for their outstanding quality. Despite quick-freezing for over a century, it failed to prevent frozen food quality from deteriorating as the process would destroy cell membranes through the expansion of ice crystal.

Anyong Biotechnology is committed to providing high-quality Taiwanese frozen aquatic products, health supplements, and additive-free skin care products. The company also serves customers in an OEM capacity for those interested in seafood. Its award-winning frozen foods are available at its home brand supermarket Anyong Freshmart which promises buyers only safe, delicious, and convenient healthy food ingredients.

Along with Freshmart, the company operates a world-class aquatic food processing factory in Mituo, Kaohsiung promising the best quality with each batch of products examined by the in-house food safety center ensuring freshness from farm to table.

About Anyong Biotechnology

Anyong Biotechnology, established by TOPCO Scientific in response to food crises, invested hundreds of millions of dollars to build a safe "one-stop shopping" food supply chain that abides by the highest standard in the technology industry. The world-class aquatic food processing factory, sitting in Mituo, Kaohsiung, has been certified by ISO 22000 and HACCP, promising the best quality. Each batch of products is strictly examined by a food safety center of Anyong Fresh, imposing stringent management from farm to table.

To duly present Taiwanese products freshness and rich flavors, Anyong Biotechnology was the first to introduce the Cells Alive System (CAS) from Japan. The technology, awarded as one of the three major Japanese innovations in 2008, is unparalleled in the way it can fully preserve the nutrition and freshness of ingredients. Giant groupers supplied by Anyong, especially incredibly, won the Excellent Aquatic Award presented by the Fisheries Agency several times for their outstanding quality.

For more information, please visit https://anyong.en.taiwantrade.com/

Media Contact

ANYONG BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

Serene Sia

+886-2-7710-3192

View original content:

SOURCE ANYONG BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.