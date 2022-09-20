ActionIQ Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Build Composable Customer Data Stacks and Maximize Tech Investments

Joint Customers Can Continue to Store Customer Data on Snowflake's Platform Without Duplication or Data Transfer

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leader in customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver actionable insights from customer data, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that will integrate AIQ's new HybridCompute technology directly with the Snowflake Data Cloud, empowering enterprise IT teams to maximize the value of existing technology investments while maintaining seamless experiences for business users.

HybridCompute is a new architecture of the AIQ InfiniteCompute technology - the foundation of the AIQ CX Hub – that allows enterprise IT teams to unbundle their customer data stack and take full control over where data lives and is queried.

HybridCompute will deliver the following benefits:

Fit with existing IT investments, building a single source of customer data truth on Snowflake's platform

Choose where data is stored and queried to improve enterprise IT governance and security

Control compute cost between ActionIQ and Snowflake

Accelerate deployment of a market-leading CX Hub, giving business teams the freedom to explore and action on customer data

"The core idea behind the Snowflake Data Cloud is to break down data silos and become the single source of truth for your organization's data," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "The partnership with ActionIQ allows companies to activate their customer data on Snowflake's platform for use-cases like customer 360 and audience segmentation. We are excited at the opportunities unlocked for our mutual customers."

InfiniteCompute is the data infrastructure technology that delivers unlimited computational power, making it possible for AIQ to manage and process more data than any other solution available. With the addition of HybridCompute, enterprise brands can reclaim complete control over their most valuable asset: customer data.

"Snowflake has an ever-growing market share in the cloud data space," said Justin DeBrabant, Senior Vice President of Product at ActionIQ. "Snowflake's strengths in data management combined with AIQ's strengths in CX solutions will give our joint customers the ability to make better use of customer data to deliver personalized, impactful customer experiences."

