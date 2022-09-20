CASETiFY launches Bounce Case for iPhone 14: the world's most protective phone case is also the most fashionable one

HONG KONG and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities, has today announced the unveiling of its latest eye-catching product: the Bounce Case. Apart from being the most protective case made for the mass market withstanding drops of up to 21.3ft, it is also available in multiple colors and artist styles. New iPhone 14 owners can shop this customizable collection, as well as upgraded Impact and Ultra Impact cases for iPhone 14 now at casetify.com . Made-to-order models are also available at the brand's Amazon page .

The flagship iPhone 14 case is able to withstand drops of 21.3 feet, but it also comes available in exciting colors and jaw-dropping customizable options. (PRNewswire)

The CASETiFY Bounce Case offers customers the most protective phone case on the market without compromising on style. Engineered with the brand's EcoShock™ proprietary technology designed for ultimate shock absorption, the case is not only beautifully designed but also supports 6x the normal military standard and is built to withstand drops of up to 21.3 feet. In terms of sustainability, the case is made from 65% upcycled phone cases through its Re/CASETiFY technology , which was recently nominated for the World Changing Idea Award by FastCompany thanks to its efforts in giving new life to post-consumer waste.

Ultimate Protection: now, a colorful statement

The Bounce Case launches in 5 new colorways—Clear/Black, Triple Black, Peri Purple, Kiwi, and Bubble Gum—with new in-house designs speaking to the brand's vast and unique audience. Customers can shop case designs in vibrant colors and patterns through a medley of prints ranging from dainty florals and checkerboards to edgy graphics and catchy phrases. Known best for its extensive artist platform, CASETiFY will also update existing artwork from its roster of creatives to support the new iPhone 14 devices. The Bounce Case collection retails from $82USD and up.

More Protection, More Color: Impact & Ultra Impact Cases

But beyond the new protective features of Bounce Case, CASETiFY has also updated its entry level and mid-range protective phone case Series. Featuring the same proprietary EcoShock™ technology, the Ultra Impact Case for iPhone 14 (retailing for $68USD and up) added a patent-pending bumper design, allowing for 130 consecutive drops from all angles, 5x military-grade standard, and a drop height of 11.5ft. The case will be available in Clear/Black, Matte Black, Peri Purple, Kiwi, and Bubble Gum, all of them supporting name and pattern customizations at CASETiFY's website.

Lastly, the Impact Case for iPhone 14 (retailing for $58USD and up) survived 104 consecutive drops from all angles, has a 4x Military Grade Standard, including a drop height of 8.2ft. Available in Clear/Black, Matte Black, Peri, Kiwi, and Bubble Gum, the phone case also supports name and pattern customization at casetify.com

Joining CASETiFY's existing line of accessories in the collection, the iPhone 14 enabled portfolio will expand to CASETiFY's Magsafe ecosystem with new MagSafe compatible products including Wireless Chargers, Wallets, and Battery Pack Cases. Customers can also choose from CASETiFY's Anti-Blue Light, Anti-Microbial, Privacy, and Camera Lens tempered glass and safety screens for an extra layer of protection.

Other Specs on the new Bounce Case include:

21.3ft drop protection with four raised corners for maximum shock-absorption

All-new EcoShock™ technology

25% lifted camera ring and 1.6mm raised bezel protection

Magsafe and wireless charging compatible

DEFENSiFY antimicrobial coating eliminating 99% of bacteria

Customizable with prints, designs, names, and monograms.

Collection high-res images available HERE .

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com .

