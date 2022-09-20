iFlex Stretch Studios Announces Launch of Franchising Opportunity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the newest concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care – announced today the launch of its franchising opportunity.

"The demand for professional assisted stretching and the benefits to our clients that we have seen in the six months of operation of our Chandler, Arizona stretch studio have convinced us to accelerate our timetable for bringing our unique approach to assisted stretching to a much broader community," said James Adelman, President of iFlex Stretch Studios. "We want to provide the opportunity for franchisees to participate in the early stages of a rapidly growing concept that has demonstrated wellness benefits to people of all ages and fitness levels, and which addresses mobility and flexibility goals ranging from aches and pains accompanying a sedentary lifestyle all the way to the specific needs of professional athletes. We are confident that our attractive franchise fees, professional interior design and unique stretching system designed by a renowned authority on neuromuscular therapy, will enable us to become an industry leader in this exciting and growing space in the health and wellness market."

Professional assisted stretching using iFlex's unique system can increase flexibility and range of motion, improve athletic performance, blood flow and posture, and reduce risk of injury. iFlex Stretch Studios utilizes a technique called proprioceptive neuromuscular facilitation (PNF) which helps trigger neurological responses and reprogram muscles. Using this technique, iFlex has developed a series of assisted stretches that address general stress relief, neck/tech neck tension, neuromuscular issues related to golf, tennis and running, as well as stresses that are common among active adults. Moreover, iFlex's stretches are tailored to each client's specific needs.

iFlex Stretch Studios offers a variety of one-on-one assisted stretch sessions, including a 25-minute and a 50-minute stretch, as well as membership programs.

For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit our franchise website at www.iflexfranchise.com. For more information about iFlex, please visit our website at www.iflexstretchstudios.com.

About iFlex Stretch Studios:

iFlex Stretch Studios is a new concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to over 700 locations nationwide. Our team includes Steve and Craig Colmar, co-founders of The Joint Chiropractic, and James Adelman, a leading Joint Chiropractic franchisee, who served on The Joint Chiropractic National Franchise Advisory Board, and also developed and operated the highest performing revenue clinic in the USA for five consecutive years. Steve, Craig, and James are joined in this exciting new venture by Sean Riehl, a nationally recognized neuromuscular therapy expert and producer of over 40 DVDs on massage and bodywork.

