LEADING ALCOHOL REMOVED WINE BRAND, STARLA, TAPS DEBBIE NOVOGRAD, FORMER BEVZERO AND STARBUCKS EXEC, AS ADVISOR AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

The undeniably feminine, highly stylized, and lifestyle-focused brand expands its leadership team for the next phase of growth as the non-alcoholic beverage segment continues its upward trajectory.

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading ultra-premium alcohol removed wine brand, Starla Wines, announced that Debbie Novograd, former Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of BevZero, is joining Starla as Advisor and Chief Strategy Officer.

As a pioneer in the NA wine development space and tenured expert in F&B, Debbie is key to helping us fulfill our mission

Novograd has over 25 years of experience in the Food and Beverage industry and is a recognized expert in the burgeoning non-alcoholic beverage industry. During her time at industry leader BevZero, Novograd led the organization of winemakers, brewers, distillers, food scientists, and chemists through the development of 30+ no/low alcohol products. She also led the company through a global rebranding and transformation from its historical roots in wine dealcoholization to become a leader in beverage innovation for both services and equipment.

Prior to BevZero, Debbie developed her leadership skills working with food and beverage giants, ARAMARK Corporation as a VP of Business Development in their Corporate Dining division and Starbucks Coffee Company as Director of Marketing during their early years of rapid growth.

Founder and CEO of Starla Wines, Dawn Maire, said, "Keeping up with demand and charting our course to meet significant expansion requires a best-in-class team, and there is no one more knowledgeable, skilled, and capable as Debbie." Maire added, "As both a pioneer in the NA wine development space and a tenured expert in food and beverage, Debbie is key to helping us fulfill our mission of Transforming the Culture of Social Beverages. We are honored that she is joining our team."

"I'm excited to be working with the Starla team in their next phase of growth," said Novograd. "Starla's wellness-based, high-quality product lineup combined with strong brand messaging is unique to the market. Having tasted dozens of non-alcoholic wine products from across the world, I believe Starla is the brand defining the category of luxury non-alcoholic wine beverages," added Novograd.

From the start, Starla Wines has been female focused - from being female owned, designed, and led to its focus on female customers. Women account for nearly 60% of wine purchasing and drinking in the US, and they are also at the forefront of the non-alcoholic wine movement. The latest industry report on the non-alcoholic wine market by Fact.MR shows how significant the opportunity is with estimated sales in 2021 of more than US$ 1.6 Bn, and an expected CAGR of 10.4% for a valuation of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2031.

About Starla Wines

Award-winning, female founded, Starla Wines is the first and only ultra-premium, alcohol removed wine made for wine lovers with a focus on the female consumer. Launched in August of 2021 to much acclaim, Starla's sophisticated winemaking process uses carefully harvested grapes and the finest botanicals to create a full-bodied, authentic wine with a fraction of the calories, carbs, and sugar. Starla's tagline "Live Radiantly" expresses how luminous your life can be with less or no alcohol. Three varietals; Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend, and Sparkling Rosé, are available for purchase online at starlawines.com or you can visit the store locator for your nearest retailer. Visit starlawines.com or follow @starlawines on Instagram for brand and product updates.

