Leading Hydroponic Vertical Farmer Kalera Commits to Sustainable Nourishment

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalera®, one of the world's leading hydroponic indoor vertical farmers, today signed the premier Vertical Farming Identity Declaration and Manifesto, showcasing its commitment to solve food problems by promoting vertical farming's resilient, future-proof practices. Kalera is one of 23 international vertical farmers to pledge their commitment.

"At the heart of our business is a strong commitment to grow a better world," said Jim Leighton, President & CEO of Kalera. "We understand that we have a critical role to play in the transformation of food systems, we strive to operate at the cutting edge of sustainable agriculture and contribute to global food security."

By signing the Declaration and Manifesto, Kalera also commits to investing in ongoing research and technologies to advance the industry's existing sustainable frameworks and standards, including the Science Based Targets initiatives (SBTi), B Corp and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"Our purpose as sustainable farmers is to research, develop and implement structures that secure an accessible food future for all," Leighton continued. "Working with our industry allies gives us the ability to align on our shared values and work towards our common goal."

This news comes on the heels of the release of Kalera's 2021 ESG Report, which highlighted several of the company's accomplishments including:

Using an estimated 95% less water and 99% less land than traditional field farming

Zero product recalls

Reporting 48% of manager roles in the USA occupied by underrepresented groups*

Reporting 25% of C-Level and Manager roles occupied by women

"Our investors are directly contributing to the future of sustainable farming and are helping Kalera bring our goals to life," Leighton said. "We have achieved immense success over the last year in regard to sustainability and growth and are eager to see where the next year takes our global community."

About Kalera

As a leader in controlled environment agriculture, Kalera is driven by our belief that vertical farming can play an important role in securing access to fresh produce for a growing world population facing climate change and concerns about the future of traditional farming. Through our proprietary technology, we sustainably grow local, delicious, nutrient-rich, pesticide-free, non-GMO leafy greens year-round. Our automated, data-driven, hydroponic vertical farms produce higher yields and, use 95% less water, and 99% less land than traditional farming. Sold under the Kalera brand, our leafy greens are "better than organic" and priced competitively, always with the end consumer in mind. Kalera is headquartered in Orlando, Florida with farms in Orlando; Atlanta, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Denver, Colorado; and Kuwait, with additional farms under development. More information is available at www.kalera.com .

*As of December 31, 2021, In the US, underrepresented categories include African-American, Hispanic/Latinx, Native-American and Native-Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander

