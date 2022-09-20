Marco's Pizza Brings Its Melty, Saucy Goodness to Conway, S.C.

The Fastest Growing Pizza Brand* Yearns to Satisfy the Community's Cravings with its Delicious, Tasty Pizza and More

CONWAY, S.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza recently opened its newest location at 1194 Highway 544. Pizza lovers in Conway, S.C. can expect only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients from the new Marco's Pizza.

The owner of this store is former Wall Street investor Kal Gullapalli. After seven years on Wall Street, Gullapalli transitioned to entrepreneurship and opened several restaurants and food shops before entering the world of franchising in 2016. After opening several fitness and wellness businesses, he decided to join the Marco's brand in 2021 to diversify his portfolio amid the pandemic. In addition to the Conway location, Gullapalli owns dozens of stores spanning across South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee. Gullapalli plans to open more locations within the year as he rapidly approaches his goal of opening over 100 Marco's locations by 2025.

"I am thrilled to bring Marco's to the Conway area, especially to the campus of Costal Carolina University." said Gullapalli. "We are very excited to be able to bring Marco's to such a dynamic and lively university campus and we're confident the community will welcome the delicious and authentic flavors Marco's has to offer."

The Marco's mouth-watering menu features a mix of classic and original specialty pizzas loaded with fresh toppings, including the Pepperoni Magnifico, White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza and Pizza Bowls. Marco's was the first national pizza delivery brand to offer Pizza Bowls – a crustless pizza baked in a bowl to meet consumers' ever-changing dietary preferences.

Customers can also choose from oven-baked subs, along with creations like the CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts. With carryout, delivery, app and online ordering options, Marco's offers the convenience of picking up a quick meal or having it delivered to your door.

Marco's Pizza has carved out a niche in the industry for its high-quality pizza, known for its dough made from scratch for a craveable golden crust, freshly mixed herbs and spices for a sauce worth savoring and three fresh signature cheeses for a perfect, melty bite. Now, Conway pizza lovers can experience the delicious goodness they've been craving.

For more information about the Marco's Pizza location in Conway, please visit www.marcos.com, download the mobile app or call (843) 438-0050. If you would like to join the Marco's team as a delivery driver or pizza maker, please visit apply.marcos.com.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA:

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand* in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience. Marco's Pizza can be ordered for delivery or carryout by downloading the mobile app, going online to www.marcos.com or by calling each store directly.

*Marco's Pizza is the fastest-growing pizza brand based on year-over-year unit growth, according to 2021 NRN Top 500 U.S. Restaurant Ranking LSR Pizza Segment.

