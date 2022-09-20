Resolve Systems Named to Constellation ShortList™ for AIOps

Top Offerings for Digital Leaders Reinventing Operations and Transforming Business Models

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for AIOps in Q3 2022. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.

Resolve enables companies to complete the AIOps journey with event-triggered, last-mile automation to enable end-to-end auto-remediation of issues or incidents as they are detected. By removing the barriers of manual resolution and siloed systems, Resolve enables IT teams to move faster and provide better experiences to their customers.

"As companies become increasingly digital, IT automation is key to success in AIOps," said Vijay Kurkal, CEO of Resolve Systems. "We are thrilled to be included on Constellation's ShortList for AIOps. We are committed to partnering with innovative organizations to help them achieve the promise of AIOps—self-healing IT infrastructure and operations."

"Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring," said R "Ray" Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Constellation's ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve's solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Organizations use Resolve to automate IT operations, service management, network operations, cloud operations, and enable Centers of Excellence to orchestrate enterprise-wide automation. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

