Zotos Professional Relaunches its Iconic Biotera Brand as Its First Microbiome-Friendly Certified Hair Care Line

Zotos Professional relaunches its Biotera product portfolio with new formulas developed to preserve scalp health

DARIEN, Conn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zotos Professional has proudly unveiled its first Microbiome-friendly certified product line with the relaunch of its sub brand Biotera's new kind-scalp-formulations. The restaged portfolio aligns with Zotos Professional's nearly 100-year history and brand ethos that is rooted in progressive science research and trusting the expertise of visionary hair enthusiasts.

Zotos Professional worked closely with an expert, Microbiologist, Dr. Kristin Neumann, to test if the products respect the scalp microbiota. Neumann used the latest techniques in microbiome research to evaluate each product. She explains, "MyMicrobiome is an independent control body that rigorously tests products for the impact on the skin's and scalp's microbiome. The 'Microbiome-friendly certification' facilitates the decision of consumers when looking for skin and microbiome-friendly products."

The microbiome is an invisible ecosystem of microorganisms all over the body consisting of good and bad bacteria. Cosmetic products that are overly harsh or stripping may disturb the microbiome's delicate balance. Zotos Professional spent years redeveloping Biotera's portfolio, ensuring that each certified product would be considerate to the diversity of the scalp's microbiome.

Zotos Professional also partnered with Penny James, board-certified Trichologist IAT, IoT, and hairstylist, for her experience in scalp and hair. "Maintaining the scalp microbiome will reduce itching, inflammation, and hair cycle interruption. The new Biotera formulas, enhanced with coconut oil, help to maintain a healthy scalp and leave hair feeling nourished and moisturized." James states.

The new Ultra Color Care and Ultra Moisturizing free from sulfates* collections that are launching first contain scalp-friendly formulas, made with a pre- and post-biotic blend plus a signature beauty boosting botanical. All Biotera formulas are Vegan** and PETA-Approved. Additional collections will be available in Fall 2022.

As innovative pioneers in haircare, Zotos Professional continues to elevate their consumer-centric product offerings that recognize the critical need for scalp care. Biotera's first Microbiome-Friendly Certified line is now available at Sally Beauty and Amazon.com for $12.00-$13.00 MSRP.

For more information, please visit https://zotosprofessional.com/brand/biotera.

* SLS/SLES Sulfates = Sodium Lauryl Sulfate/Sodium Laureth Sulfate

**free from animal derived ingredients

About Zotos Professional

Since 1929, Zotos Professional has been a pioneer in the hair care industry, and is dedicated to research-backed innovations, cutting-edge technology, high-quality ingredients, exhaustive testing, unbeatable value and Green Circle Certified Salons. The company's goal is to provide the support and inspiration to make the dreams of Hair Creators a reality. For more information, please visit www.zotosprofessional.com.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2021, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

About MyMicrobiome:

MyMicrobiome is the worldwide leading independent certification body for Microbiome-friendly cosmetics and care products with over 300 tested products from over 16 countries. Brands like Weleda, Dr. Elsa Jungman, Henkel, Burts Bees, Codex Beauty Labs but also ingredient suppliers like Aprinnova, DSM, Lipoid, Pharcos and others are buying in to this certification. MyMicrobiome´s highly experienced scientists now also use their expertise to offer specific R&D services to the customer. With the vision 'for a better, Microbiome-friendly world' MyMicrobiome constantly develops further certifications for microbiome-related products, next to come are Microbiome-friendly textiles.

