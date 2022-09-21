Bron Tapes: On a Roll Since 1977™

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bron Tapes is celebrating 45 years in business! Bron Tapes was founded in September 1977 by Jim Flynn. Selected for the mountain scenery and abundant business opportunity, Denver became Bron Tapes headquarters.

A tape salesman by day, Jim was also the slitter at night.

"It's the great American story," his brother Michael Flynn said. "He would prospect and sell to his customers during the day, then go home and slit tape in his garage."

As the company grew, new branches were built in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, California, Utah, and Washington. And by 1996, there were eight Bron Tapes locations.

Bron Tapes was designed to bridge the gap between the tape manufacturer and the consumer, becoming the premier producer, converter, and distributor for pressure sensitive adhesives in North America.

Through partnerships with strategic manufacturing partners like 3M, tesa, Shurtape, and Saint-Gobain, Bron Tapes is able to source unique materials and create a comprehensive product catalog. A team of Application Specialists work with each customer to find the best solution.

The evolution of Bron Tapes ultimately lead to the division of the Bron Companies to better serve each market segment.

Bron Aerotech was formed in 2006 to service the aerospace and defense customers, Bron Tapes remained the industrial powerhouse, and Bron Converting was established as a one-stop-shop for custom converted parts.

"Bron Converting was created in the pursuit of innovation," CEO Mike Shand said. "Bron wants to provide the highest quality product to our customers, while educating and empowering our employees to be creative in the solutions we can produce."

From humble beginnings in 1977, Bron Tapes has grown to 10 industrial locations with accelerated growth on the horizon.

"We are always innovating and being open-minded to change," Mike said. "We need to continue to invest in our people if we want to remain successful. It takes everyone."

