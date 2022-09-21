Playground Launches Sex and Wellness Council and Names Dr. Emily Morse as Chief Sexologist

Launch of Council Aims to Bring Sexual Wellness to the Forefront of Women's Health

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Playground , a new sexual wellness brand that champions women to celebrate their sexuality, introduces its Sex and Wellness Council. Led by Chief Sexologist Emily Morse, the council's mission is to support and encourage women to embrace sexual health as an essential part of their overall wellness through educational conversations guided by leading industry experts.

Widely considered the leading sex expert, Doctor of Human Sexuality, Emily Morse brings a Carrie Bradshaw meets Brené Brown approach to sex as host of the #1 sexuality podcast on iTunes, Sex with Emily . As Playground's Chief Sexologist, Morse will continue to advance these important discussions in the industry.

Alongside Morse, two other members make up the council:

Dr. Shyama Mathews , OB/GYN Surgeon at Princeton Medical Health: Praised in her field for taking a compassionate approach to women's sexual health, Dr. Shyama Mathews is a Board Certified OB/GYN, Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgeon, and NAMS Certified Menopause Specialist at the prestigious Penn Medicine Princeton Health Institution. As Playground's Medical Advisor , Dr. Mathews will use her academic tenure and experience to educate, and empower women to feel confident in regards to their sexual health.

Sandy Vukovic , Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Playground: Best known for spearheading development for iconic beauty brands such as Marc Jacobs Beauty, Kat Von D, bareMinerals, and Buxom Cosmetics, Sandy Vukovic has helped grow some of the most recognizable beauty brands for women today. As Playground's Chief Product Officer, Sandy will speak to the modern day wellness-minded woman by educating about formulation, ingredients, and sustainability in sexual wellness products.

As part of the launch, the Sex and Wellness Council introduces Sex and the Psyche , a guide to sex, intimacy, and sexual health where council members will address vital questions and trending topics. "Our goal is to eliminate the traditional taboos and spark honest, fun, and open conversations around sex," said CEO of Playground, Catherine Magee. "It's time we bury our embarrassment and empower each other to embrace healthy sexual relationships."

Partnering with Morse was a natural fit for Playground. As someone who has helped millions of people navigate their sex lives, Morse is on a mission to make modern sex ed accessible to everybody. "I've dedicated almost two decades to helping women and couples improve their relationships and liberate their views around sex and pleasure," said Morse. "I had a vision for a brand that not only improved our sex lives but also helped to destigmatize the use of lubricants and excite women to invite more fun in the bedroom. I met the founders of Playground as they were developing their products and immediately knew we had to partner to build a brand every woman deserved."

Sexual health issues are pervasive among women and historically have been overshadowed by men's problems. According to Playground's research, more than half of women surveyed experience pain, discomfort, and arousal issues in the bedroom. With advice from specialists on the Sex and Wellness Council, along with a space to normalize the conversation around sexual health topics on Sex and the Psyche, Playground is on a mission to improve the livelihood of women everywhere.

SOURCE Playground