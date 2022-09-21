R.J. O'Brien Establishes New London-Based Global Metals Team

Marchant, Bingley Co-Head Institutional Trade Execution and Clearing Desk

CHICAGO and LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that its London-based affiliate, R.J. O'Brien Limited (RJO Limited), has hired a new, highly experienced five-person metals team. Co-led by metals market veterans Bradley Marchant and Steven Bingley, the team will provide institutional clients globally with trade execution and clearing services, specializing in the world's leading metals markets – the London Metal Exchange (LME) and CME Group.

Marchant, Bingley and their team have worked together for the past eight years, providing trade execution in the base metals markets. At RJO Limited, the team will offer services – including voice brokerage and direct market access (DMA) – in base, precious and non-ferrous metals to a wide range of clients, including physical metals traders, asset managers, hedgers, producers and high-frequency traders.

Mark Phelps, Managing Director, EMEA for RJO Limited, said: "We are delighted to bring on such a well-established and respected team within the metals space under the leadership of Bradley and Steven. This is a powerful combination that leverages RJO's extensive execution and clearing capabilities with the team's strong track record and career-long experience in the metals markets. It will significantly enhance our base metals coverage and represent our strongest offering to date since we joined LME in 2015 as a Category 2 clearing member."

Marchant said: "Our team is extraordinarily excited to bring our metals expertise to RJO, a firm with a great reputation and more than a century of valuable commodity market history. A huge attraction for us and major institutions is the company's deep understanding of the business and ability to provide full-service clearing alongside trade execution on both LME and CME. We have everything we need to build a strong metals franchise for RJO."

Marchant has more than 32 years of experience in the metals markets, joining BGC in 2013 as Co-Head of the base and non-ferrous metals desk after a successful career as a metals trader and leader at multiple high-profile firms, including AIG International Inc. and Société Générale. His experience includes trading as an agency trader, market maker and proprietary trader at both Category 1 and Category 2 members of the LME, providing hedging and execution strategies in the mining finance sector, and managing portfolios and hedging at a physical trade company.

Bingley, who also served as Co-Head of the base and non-ferrous metals desk at BGC since 2014, has more than four decades of metals experience, including 37 years as a trader for banks, trade houses and brokerage companies. He has established multiple companies, introducing DMA with client development, finance, credit, deliveries and assisting in building straight-through processing back-office and trading systems and has been a key part of the metals teams at ICAP, Dresdner Bank, Bear Stearns and Carr Futures during his career.

Other members of the new RJO metals team are Joe Gregory, Martin Trott and Grant Gibbons, who have a combined 76 years of experience in the industry.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates and R.J. O'Brien Limited

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for five consecutive years, and the firm and its UK affiliate have earned eight honors from the HFM Global publications in recent years.

R.J. O'Brien Limited provides execution, clearing and settlement services to professionals and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. RJO Limited offers anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options on all major global exchanges, equity contracts for difference (CFDs) and over-the-counter cleared commodities. It also provides real-time risk management across asset classes; tailored post-trade services; proximity and colocation services; and state-of-the-art front-, middle- and back-office solutions for sell-side clients wanting to outsource technology and facilities management.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

