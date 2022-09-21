Seven Attorneys with Hall Maines Lugrin Named to Texas Super Lawyers

Shareholder Bill Maines again among Houston's Top 100 for business litigation

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven attorneys with the energy-focused litigation firm Hall Maines Lugrin have each earned a spot on the Texas Super Lawyers list for 2022. In addition, name shareholder Bill Maines was selected to the list of Top 100 lawyers in Houston for business litigation, an honor he has earned more than a dozen times since 2007.

"To have more than a third of our lawyers achieve this for another year shows just how strong a team we've been able to put together over time," said name shareholder, George H. Lugrin IV, honored for his business litigation expertise. "We all know how special it is to earn the respect of your peers, but I am especially thankful for the skill and professionalism these lawyers practice day in and day out for our clients."

Being selected to Super Lawyers is no small achievement. Less than 5 percent of the lawyers in Texas are chosen each year, placing these seven attorneys among the state's elite practitioners in their respective fields. Hall Maines Lugrin honorees and their practice areas this year are:

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation, and peer reviews by practice area. To view the complete list of 2022 Super Lawyers honorees, visit http://www.superlawyers.com.

Hall Maines Lugrin, P.C. opened its doors in 2000 and quickly rose to the top as a litigation firm with unparalleled knowledge and experience in energy, insurance, and business disputes. The firm's deep roots in the insurance and energy industries have made it the go-to firm for companies facing difficult commercial issues involving appellate, commercial, competition, energy, insurance coverage, products liability, and professional liability disputes. To learn more information about the firm's lawyers and representative matters, visit www.hallmaineslugrin.com.

