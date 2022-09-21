Televerde Appoints Yolanda Slan as New Head of Human Resources

Experienced and Purpose-Driven HR Executive Joins Televerde to Lead Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Leadership Development, and People Strategy

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde, a purpose-driven global sales and marketing company that provides inside sales, demand generation, and customer experience solutions to B2B businesses around the world, announced today that it has appointed Yolanda Slan as its head of Human Resources, effective immediately. In this role, Slan will be a member of Televerde's executive team and lead the company's Human Resources function responsible for developing and delivering a robust global strategy to attract, engage, develop, and retain people and support strategic priorities.

(PRNewsfoto/Televerde) (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished and human-centered leader to our Televerde leadership team. Our employees are the heart of our business, and Yolanda will play a key role in ensuring we continue to attract, develop, and support our people so we can delight our customers and provide life-changing opportunities to incarcerated women," said Vince Barsolo, chief strategy and growth officer, Televerde.

Slan will provide leadership on all aspects of Televerde's human resources strategy, including talent management, recruitment, leadership development, compensation, and benefits, to ensure that the company continues to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"I am proud to join Televerde and to be part of a company with core values that stand above the rest and a real commitment to improving people's lives," said Slan. "I look forward to evolving the HR function in ways that create new ways of thinking, attract and retain more dynamic and diverse talent, and build an agile, adaptable, antifragile, and scalable future-ready workforce."

Slan most recently served as director of HR for Southwest Center, a leader in providing HIV/AIDS services in Phoenix, AZ. Before Southwest Center, she held various HR leadership roles at Tempe Community Action Agency and the Department of Economic Security where she led HR initiatives including talent acquisition, talent management, learning and development, and diversity and inclusion.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model that is resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated more than $12B in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies including SAP, GE, Adobe-Marketo, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently documented the model's success in a study. The results reveal that participants of Televerde's program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here .

Contact:

Kellie Walenciak

kellie.walenciak@televerde.com

908-377-9968

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Televerde