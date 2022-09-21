Unchained Labs adds new AAV and LNP focused consumables to the Unagi menu!

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting researchers the right tool for the job, launched two new molecular weight cutoff consumables for Unagi today. Unagi is the only completely hands-free benchtop buffer exchange platform for biologics and gene therapies – and now it's even better at handling adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) and lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

Unchained Labs Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unchained Labs) (PRNewswire)

AAVs are produced at very low concentrations and LNPs are made using ethanol that needs to be removed ASAP. Both are large molecules in messy buffers that can cause very different flow rates during buffer exchange. The new 30 kDA and 100 kDa molecular weight cutoff Una consumables combined with Unagi's tunable pressure settings help researchers optimize the concentration of their AAVs and the removal of ethanol from their LNPs.

"Larger molecules like AAVs and LNPs can cause a lot of trouble for researchers when it comes to concentrating and cleaning them up," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "It was a must-do for us to add the 30 kDa and 100 kDa Unas to allow them to hand these time-consuming and painful steps off to Unagi so they can focus their energy on something else."

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling products that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:

Taegen Clary

SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs

taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com

925.587.9806

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unchained Labs