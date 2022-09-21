Vivaris Capital, LLC Presents Key Takeaways from Investor Webinar Hosted By The IRA Club

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversification is critical in today's market environment and investors must be safe and smart as they evaluate their portfolio's structure, said Vivaris Capital President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Mizer.

Mizer, who founded Vivaris Capital as a multi-strategy fund to offer hybrid hedge and private equity structures, joined The IRA Club, a self-directed IRA third party administrator, for an educational webinar this week that outlined key considerations that should be top of mind for savvy investors.

Through a strategic partnership, The IRA Club's members benefit from Vivaris Capital's approach of raising capital and then investing it utilizing a strategy that is primarily focused on building businesses in climate tech and life sciences, where the principals anticipate adoption of new technologies will drive growth and create value.

The IRA Club guides members through Vivaris Capital's investment process, completes the necessary filings to keep their account IRS compliant, works with them to be sure their needs are being met, and provides educational resources.

Five key webinar takeaways include:

Investors Must Evaluate the Safety of their Portfolio

In today's inflationary environment, everything seems to be working against the investor. The S&P 500 has fallen 20 percent in 2022, making it the worst start to a year since 1932. Because inflation seems to be here to stay for a while, it is essential to evaluate the safety of one's investment portfolio, and to consider the potential ramifications of current IRS priorities in reaction to the Inflation Reduction Act. Essentially, the government has supercharged the IRS with $80 billion and the addition of 87,000 new agents, which will affect middle class investors' retirement outlook.

Private Companies Present Investor Opportunities

Private companies typically have better returns, valuations, and growth prospects over time. Internal blocking and tackling by an experienced investment team maximizes the likelihood of a successful investment. Investing in the best performing companies can be tremendously rewarding, when done correctly, Mizer said.

Portfolios with Alternative Investments Tend to Outperform

Alternative assets offer many benefits to investors and add value to an investment portfolio. In addition to diversification, alternative investing may help to reduce volatility and enhance returns over time. Private equity, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, and private debt are among the alternative asset classes that have outperformed traditional public stocks and bonds at various times in the past.

Hybrid Structures Are Compelling

Hybrid hedge and private equity fund structures are beginning to disrupt the investment management industry. For example, Vivaris Capital's strategy secures the repayment of principal by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment grade securities that collateralize the portfolio, and the difference between the cost of the principal security portfolio and their face amount at maturity is invested in alternative asset opportunities with high return potential that protect principal. Essentially, this structure helps to democratize access by bringing more opportunities to individual investors who may have a challenge identifying and managing these investments.

Multiple Ways to Create Value for Investors

Vivaris Capital's strategy offers investors the best of both worlds by striving for long-term strong returns while simultaneously offering liquidity and downside security. The strategy's benefits are based on its commitment to capital security, value creation by accelerating organic growth, optimal financial engineering, operational excellence, and managed liquidity.

"It has always been challenging for retirement investors to access institutional-quality alternative investments. A self-directed IRA allows investors to access a wider variety of funds and opportunities than may be otherwise available" said Ramez Fakhoury, Vice President at The IRA Club. "Deliberate investing in direct transactions is a win-win for investors."





About Vivaris Capital

Vivaris Capital, LLC was founded in June of 1998 to invest in and acquire middle-market businesses in healthcare, life sciences, and technology that are leaders in their market niches. The Vivaris team is led by J. Christopher Mizer who is the chairman of each of the portfolio companies and guides key strategic decisions and their execution. He also serves as the operating president on an interim basis when companies are going through periods of ownership succession and new management team members are being assembled. He is supported by an eight-member team that includes leading physicians, environmental and climate technology experts, alternative investment professionals, and global finance and business specialists.

