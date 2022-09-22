LAWOW UNCOVERS LAWSUIT AGAINST JOHN FETTERMAN

Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago

Lawsuit against Democratic Senate Nominee during his time as Mayor made public by lawow.org

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A virtually unknown lawsuit against Pennsylvania Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman has been uncovered by Lawow.org.  The first amendment retaliation lawsuit brought by Sergeant Fred King against then-Braddock Mayor John Fetterman is now available to the public on lawow.org.

laWow.org the first-ever lawsuit search engine specifically designed to search words and/or...
