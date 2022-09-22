Leading Defendant Insurance Law Firm Plexus Law Announces Partnership with expert.ai to Improve Operational Capabilities and Enhance Client Experience with AI-based Natural Language Technology

Expert.ai will enable Plexus Law to accelerate intelligent process automation of medical reports and streamline the claims process

LONDON and BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading defendant insurance law firm, Plexus Law, has announced a new partnership with expert.ai (EXAI:IM). By deploying expert.ai's AI-based natural language (NL) capabilities, Plexus Law will intelligently automate document processing of medical reports, which will improve response times for a better client experience.

"Plexus Law is a digitally enabled law firm empowering people and business, now and for the future, with agility and excellence" said James Slater, Chief Technology Officer at Plexus Law. "The partnership with expert.ai introduces an AI-based technology which will create efficiencies and significantly improve response times in our claims management process benefitting end-users and clients. It represents one step in our ongoing commitment to meet the evolving needs of clients through investment in technology as part of our digital transformation programme."

Expert.ai empowers enterprise businesses and government organisations to leverage their growing information assets. AI-driven natural language technology is proving to be a key competitive enabler that drives new efficiencies and an enhanced customer experience. For law firms, it can be used to improve processes for handling complex and traditionally labor-intensive activities. Plexus Law is committed to investment in technological innovation to improve the client experience – and has chosen expert.ai's legal solutions suite to make it faster and easier for legal staff to scale the volume of accounts managed and expand the breadth and depth of documents that can be reviewed.

Expert.ai's AI-based natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language processing (NLP) provides the ability to understand language with a high level of accuracy. As a result, claims teams at Plexus Law will be able to process large volumes of medical report documentation (medical history data, test and diagnostic reports, etc.) and extract the precise information that helps speed up analysis and reporting.

By applying intelligent process automation to medical reports, legal professionals can:

Automate the analysis and processing of legal documentation, reducing the time spent manually reviewing and searching for information (no more tedious and repetitive manual data entry);

Reduce costs due to greater process efficiency;

Increase accuracy by eliminating errors related to manual entry;

Free up time for legal experts to invest in higher-value tasks;

Speed up reporting, resulting in a better customer experience.

"We are excited to partner with Plexus Law to rethink the way information-intensive processes are deployed across legal workflows," said John Wilkinson, Senior Vice President EMEA Sales, expert.ai. "Leveraging the expert.ai's natural language capabilities, legal teams can read thousands of documents, turning language into actionable data and accurately extracting the information they need to achieve greater efficiency while providing timely responses to client inquiries."

About Plexus Law

Plexus Law is a leading defendant insurance law firm that provides innovative, high quality, specialist legal services to insurers, reinsurers, the Lloyd's market, self-insured corporates and across the public sector. It offers clients the full breadth of claims-related legal work, from high volume claims handling through to complex, high value litigation. The firm is able to deliver excellent outcomes for its clients by combining Partner led expertise, experienced and proven lawyers and managers with its unique digital technology platforms, analytics, automation and reporting capabilities. These outcomes are across the end-to-end claims lifecycle and include a focus on reducing indemnity and other spend and improving cycle and processing times. It also works extensively and in partnership with clients and key market bodies to provide expert legal guidance, training, advice and insight. The firm has around 800 employees and is headquartered in Leeds, with additional offices across the UK, including London, Manchester, Evesham, Edinburgh, and Chelmsford. For more information, visit https://plexuslaw.co.uk/

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is an award winning leader in AI-based natural language software. Organisations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defence all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyse and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO. For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

