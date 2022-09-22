New York tolling authorities select TTEC Government Solutions to provide enhanced customer contact solutions across tri-state area

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Government Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovator for end-to-end digital CX solutions, has been awarded a broad contract to manage operations for the Customer Contact Center (CCC) of some of the largest tolling authorities in the New York-New Jersey area.

Agencies that comprise the contracting authorities include New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA) and The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ). Under the terms of the contract, TTEC will also provide services for the New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA), the Buffalo Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority (operator of the Peace Bridge), and the Thousand Island Bridge Authority (TIBA).

TTEC began work with the CCC this summer on the implementation phase. Design, development, testing, and commissioning is expected to be completed in 2023 with an anticipated go-live date of January 2024. The contracting authorities oversee the largest tolling operation in the United States.

"TTEC appreciates the faith that the tolling authorities have placed in us to deliver exceptional service to all the New York agencies and motorists who depend on the E-ZPass transportation network," said Anna Van Buren, senior vice president, TTEC. "We look forward to working with the agencies and their technology partners to apply our many years of experience in electronic tolling environments to enhance customer care operations for the authorities."

With decades of public sector expertise augmented by the recent acquisition of the public sector assets of Faneuil Inc., TTEC will offer a wide range of business processing services, including provisioning of the New York Customer Service Center's (NYCSC) primary and alternate customer contact facilities, integrating and deploying the telephony and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technical solution, account management, customer contact and case management services, customer satisfaction surveying, interfacing with collections agencies, support for courts and tribunals, and financial management.

The NYCSC was established on behalf of the public authorities that collect tolls from customers through multiple methods, including a transponder-based electronic toll collection (ETC) system known as E-ZPass, and cashless, image-based license plate tolling known as Tolls by Mail.

"Customer service is a top priority for the Thruway Authority. We believe this new contract will offer new technology-based solutions and an improved focus on providing a streamlined and easy-to-use payment system for our customers. We look forward to working with them through the transition and ultimately go-live operations phases to provide our customers with the service and support they deserve," said Michael Perrotto, acting E-ZPass program manager, NYSTA.

In addition to its partnership with the New York tolling authorities, TTEC delivers customer support with transportation authorities in other key states such as California, Florida, New Jersey, and Texas.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's nearly 60,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit us at www.ttec.com.

