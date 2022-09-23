EVERSANA INTOUCH Wins Agency of the Year, Faruk Capan Named Advertising Agency CEO of the Year in PM360 Trailblazer Awards

EVERSANA INTOUCH Wins Agency of the Year, Faruk Capan Named Advertising Agency CEO of the Year in PM360 Trailblazer Awards

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA, a pioneer of next-generation commercial services to the global life sciences industry, today announced that EVERSANA INTOUCH was awarded the 2022 Advertising Agency of the Year, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faruk Capan was named Advertising Agency CEO of the Year at the 2022 PM360 Trailblazer Awards.

Introducing EVERSANA INTOUCH, the next-generation agency network from EVERSANA delivering award winning creative, digital and global market access solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Learn more at eversanaintouch.com. (PRNewswire)

Now in its 14th year, the PM360 Trailblazer Awards recognize individuals and companies that demonstrate achievement in innovation, social responsibility, and talent development in the pharmaceutical industry. PM360 added a new CEO of the Year award this year, honoring the top decision-makers for innovative achievements, exceptional performance, and their ability to build a thriving company culture.

Combining the power of world-class creative, media and digital innovation with payer, patient, and healthcare communications expertise, EVERSANA INTOUCH is the first and only agency accelerating brand performance through insights and seamless connectivity to EVERSANA's integrated commercialization solutions. Capan founded the agency in 1999 and today, the multi-affiliate agency network includes more than 1,800 employees across more than 40 locations worldwide. Capan also serves as EVERSANA's Chief Innovation Officer.

"While our 'day job' is focused on delighting our clients and promoting their brands, today we take a moment to honor the entire EVERSANA INTOUCH team, and my friend Faruk Capan," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Faruk is an inspiration to so many and has over the past 20 years elevated the industry. He's assembled an incredible team committed to creating 'what's next' in pharmaceutical marketing and ultimately improving healthcare worldwide."

The agency was also named a winner and finalist in eight categories on Thursday evening, September 22 at the Awards show in New York City. Accolades included:

Artificial Intelligence/Data Analytics Initiative Gold Winner: Ticking Lyme Bomb Detector (The Global Lyme Alliance and EVERSANA INTOUCH).

Product Launch of the Year: GEMTESA® (Urovant Sciences, Inc., Area 23, An IPG Health Company, EVERSANA INTOUCH, Slate 360, and Carbon91).

Brand Champion Gastrointestinal Category: Chris Quesenberry , Chief Commercial Officer with Evoke Pharma, an EVERSANA COMPLETE Commercialization partner.

App/Digital Solution or Suite Finalist for its work on The Chrysalis Initiative's Erase the Line campaign.

Consumer Website/Online Finalist for its work on The Chrysalis Initiative's Erase the Line campaign.

Interactive/Immersive Marketing Program Finalist for its work on Kindness Over MD on the Fierce Against Muscular Dystrophy campaign.

Self-Promotion Finalist for its work on the NEXTMAKERS campaign.

Relaunch/Revitalization of the Year Finalist for its work with Lantheus on Definity.

Product Launch of the Year Finalist for its work with Lantheus on Pylarify The Clearer Picture.

The complete list of the 2022 PM360 Trailblazer award winners can be found here.

About EVERSANA™

EVERSANA™ is a leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 670 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EVERSANA INTOUCH

EVERSANA INTOUCH is a global, full-service marketing agency network serving the life sciences industry, and is the first – and only – agency network to be part of a fully integrated commercialization platform through EVERSANA. EVERSANA INTOUCH provides marketing services – connected and powered by data-rich, digitally-forward analytics – through its affiliates: EVERSANA INTOUCH Solutions, EVERSANA INTOUCH Proto, EVERSANA INTOUCH Seven, EVERSANA INTOUCH Oxygen, EVERSANA INTOUCH Engage, EVERSANA INTOUCH B2B, EVERSANA INTOUCH Media, and EVERSANA INTOUCH International. The network employs more than 1,800 experts known for bold ideas and creative solutions that solve the most complex challenges facing the industry. To learn more, visit eversanaintouch.com or connect through Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

CONTACT: Matt Braun,

matt.braun@eversana.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVERSANA