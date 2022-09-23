Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) announces reduction of authorized shares from 5 Billion to 500 Hundred Million

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology Corp (OTC: GOGY) https://goldengrailbeverages.com/ The Company is pleased to announce that the company has filed to reduce its current authorized share count from 5 billion to 500 million.

(PRNewsfoto/Golden Grail Technology Corp) (PRNewswire)

"It is difficult to imagine a situation in which the Company would need to issue 5 billion shares. We believe this reduction leaves sufficient shares in reserve and serves to minimize dilution among our shareholders" said Steven Hoffman, CEO.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water & KOZ Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage brands. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

https://goldengrailtech.com/

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenGrailTechBeverages

https://www.instagram.com/goldengrailtechbeverages/

https://twitter.com/golden_grail

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden Grail Technology Corp