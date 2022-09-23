J.MCLAUGHLIN SUPPORTS BREAST CANCER EDUCATION THROUGH SALES OF BEST-SELLING SCARF

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, iconic American lifestyle brand J.McLaughlin is donating 10% of proceeds from their limited-edition pink Gemma Scarf to Breastcancer.org for the month of October.

Model wearing J.McLaughlin's best-selling Gemma Scarf in pink. (PRNewswire)

Throughout October, J.McLaughlin is donating 10% of proceeds from the sale of their pink Gemma Scarf to Breastcancer.org

This is J.McLaughlin's third year partnering with Breastcancer.org. The non-profit organization was founded in 2000 by breast oncologist Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., and born out of her conviction that people with breast cancer need more information and support than a doctor's visit can provide. Today, Breastcancer.org is an education and support lifeline for people affected by breast cancer. In the 22 years since Breastcancer.org launched, it has helped 193 million people from around the world.

In addition to sales of the scarf, J.McLaughlin will donate 10% of all proceeds to Breastcancer.org on October 15 as part of Think Pink Saturday – with 162 events at every J.McLaughlin store across the country. Throughout October, J.McLaughlin stores will be partnering with local breast health organizations and supporting via in-store events that are important to their customers and the communities they serve.

"As a company that is primarily female, we find it important, more than ever, to continue to drive awareness to this cause, not only in October but throughout the year," says J.McLaughlin CEO Mary Ellen Coyne.

The Gemma Scarf is one of the company's best-sellers year after year. First introduced in 2018, it is an oversized square scarf that is offered in different patterns throughout each season. The pink Gemma Scarf features a signature J.McLaughlin print, elegant and unexpected, in the prettiest shade of peony – perfect worn around your neck or as a chic belt. It retails for $118 and can be purchased at jmclaughlin.com or in J.McLaughlin stores nationwide.

For more information on in-store events for Think Pink Saturday, visit www.jmclaughlin.com/blog

Download hi-resolution press images using the link below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JGHVZX_asIUT8DfRHZe-uQHN3RmVvDzn?usp=sharing

About J.McLaughlin

Founded in New York in 1977 by brothers Jay and Kevin McLaughlin, J. McLaughlin is an American lifestyle brand with more than 160 stores in charming enclaves from New York to Northern California. While every store is unique, each one reflects the company's passion for classic style, enduring quality and impeccable service. To view the complete collection for women, men and children, visit jmclaughlin.com .

J.McLaughlin's best-selling Gemma Scarf in pink. (PRNewswire)

J.McLaughlin Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.McLaughlin