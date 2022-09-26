CGI's CEO to share insights on digitization at the Bloomberg Canadian Finance Conference in Montréal, Quebec

Stock Market Symbols

GIB.A (TSX)

GIB (NYSE)

cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer of CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), will engage in a keynote interview at the Bloomberg Canadian Finance Conference on September 28, 2022, in Montréal, Quebec to share CGI's perspectives on the changing landscape of digitization across industries. Mr. Schindler will discuss how enterprises are utilizing technology to navigate global changes and planning for their futures.

The keynote interview is scheduled for 11:55 am (EDT) and will be broadcast on Bloomberg Live. A replay of the interview will be archived on CGI's website in the Investors section under Event Calendar.

