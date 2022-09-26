FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION IS ON THE ROAD TO 100 FISHER HOUSES

The completion of the 100th House will allow the Fisher House network to welcome over 1,400 military and veteran families every night.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher House Foundation is proud to announce it is on the road to 100 Fisher Houses that, when completed, will allow the Foundation to serve over 1,400 military and veteran families on a given night.

Fisher House Foundation was created by Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, who learned that military families were paying out of pocket for hotel costs while loved ones were receiving medical care. The program expanded to support the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1992, at the suggestion of a VA nurse.

The first house built was National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland in 1990, and there are now 92 Fisher Houses across the U.S. and overseas. Four houses are under construction and six are in design, allowing the Foundation to surpass the 100 Fisher House milestone and continue meeting family's needs. The four houses currently under construction are Lexington, Kentucky; Columbia, South Carolina; Columbia, Missouri; and a second house in Bay Pines, Florida.

"This milestone is a testament to the dedication and generosity of our supporters and the American people," said Chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation Ken Fisher. "It's also a clear investment in the veterans of all past conflicts, service members of today, and those of future generations. We won't stop here. The need for medical care only continues to grow for our military and veteran community, so the need for Fisher Houses continues to grow as well."

The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense identify the need for a Fisher House and provide a listing to Fisher House Foundation who then works with medical centers to identify land and local communities to raise funds.

Since inception, Fisher House has served more than 430,000 military and veteran families, saving them more than $547 million in lodging and transportation costs.

Fisher House Foundation also operates the Hero Miles Program, using donated frequent flyer miles to bring family members to the bedside of injured service members as well as the Hotels for Heroes program using donated hotel points to allow family members to stay at hotels near medical centers without charge. The Foundation also manages an awards program recognizing programs that support military and veteran communities and scholarship funds for military children, spouses, and children of fallen and disabled veterans.

Fisher House Foundation will announce the 100th Fisher House early in 2023 as it finalizes the order houses will be completed.

About Fisher House Foundation

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 92 comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veteran families an estimated $547 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

