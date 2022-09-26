ULTA Beauty taking steps to modernize its workforce with OpenText Solutions

World's most successful beauty retailer talks business automation at OpenText World 2022

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) and ULTA Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., are set to discuss digitization of the workforce at the world's largest information management conference, OpenText World 2022. As a loyal customer and one of the world's most successful beauty retailers, OpenText is thrilled to have ULTA Beauty take part in an opening Keynote with CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea at this year's conference.

Over the course of the past two and a half years, many businesses have been affected greatly by the immediate need to digitize the workforce and shift priorities as the pandemic evolved. Many Human Resource (HR) departments were forced to reinvent their processes and create consistency among their organization. ULTA Beauty was one of those businesses, and in doing so, chose to employ OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors to provide standardization of documents, simplify legal and taxation processes, minimize outsourcing, and allow the HR team to focus on issues that matter.

At OpenText World 2022, Mark J. Barrenechea and Mike Savage, Vice President, Total Rewards and Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) at ULTA Beauty, will take the stage to discuss how technology has helped businesses evolve into the digital era. With the pandemic forcing the hand of many organizations, ULTA Beauty took the steps necessary to ensure its digital transition was fluid, efficient, effective, and most importantly, fit into the overall ULTA Beauty roadmap.

"With Human Resources playing a critical role in helping organizations navigate change, ULTA Beauty chose to employ OpenText to facilitate a seamless transition into digitization and automation of internal processes," said Mike Savage, Vice President, Total Rewards and Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) at ULTA Beauty. "Leveraging OpenText and its solutions makes it possible for ULTA Beauty to streamline our many internal processes, simplifying, reinforcing and strengthening our overall operations."

"OpenText is a leader in automating and digitizing HR information processes to support the workforce of the future. Working with ULTA Beauty has allowed the company to begin to change the way it connects and engages with its associates," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO at OpenText. "We are thrilled to provide ULTA Beauty with a streamlined HR experience that assists in storage, uploading and access of all HR content and employee records, all while ensuring information is all stored securely in the cloud."

Registration is now open for the three-day interactive event being hosted live from The Venetian Hotel Resort Las Vegas from October 4-6.

About ULTA Beauty

At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,300 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit https://www.ulta.com.

Ulta Beauty was recently added to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, which tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation and transparency. More information about Ulta Beauty's ESG efforts can be found at https://www.ulta.com/investor.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

