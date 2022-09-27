InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hairstyling Tool (MBQ-178)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to comb and brush hair without the hassle of using separate hairstyling tools," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the DUO STYLES. My design would offer a time- and space-saving alternative to traditional combs and hairbrushes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved hairstyling tool for combing and brushing hair. In doing so, it eliminates the need to switch from one tool to another. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could simplify the hairstyling routine. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, travelers, hairstylists and barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

