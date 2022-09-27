Navisite Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing by the 2022 Stratus Awards

Digital transformation leader recognized as a Top Managed Service Provider for third consecutive year

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Navisite a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. Navisite was named a Top Managed Service Provider for the third year in a row. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Navisite helps mid-market and smaller enterprise companies maximize business value and accelerate digital transformation with a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions. Navisite's team of highly specialized experts and proven methodologies empower customers to navigate change with services that extend across the entire modernization lifecycle, from consultative services around architecture and design to cloud assessments, migration and ongoing optimization and managed services.

"It's an honor to be named a Top Managed Service Provider by the Stratus Awards for the third consecutive year," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "It's recognition of our continued commitment to being a trusted digital transformation partner for the mid-market and providing the global capabilities, customer-centric solutions and flexible approaches these organizations need to digitally transform and continue to grow and compete as leaders in their industries."

Navisite was one of 59 companies recognized as a leader in the cloud by this year's Stratus Awards. The annual program, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, recognizes the companies and individuals innovating in the cloud, especially those with offerings that are differentiated in the market today.

"Navisite is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

About Navisite

Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

