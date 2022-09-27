New Leaf Paper continues to live its mission, donates to several sustainable nonprofits

APPLETON, Wis., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper (NLP) recently donated a significant amount of its profits to like-minded nonprofits, continuing the B-corp's commitment to its sustainability mission over the past year.

"As a certified B-Corp, we are committed to a sustainability mission," said New Leaf Paper President Shannon Bone. "One of the things we are most proud of is our accountability—we don't just say we are sustainable; we live our mission every day. Our mission produces real-world results–and our support of deserving nonprofits is a tangible example of those results."

New Leaf Paper has donated more than $65,000 to nonprofits committed to environmental sustainability missions, including the Gettysburg Nature Alliance, The American Chestnut Foundation, One Tree Planted, and Trees for Tomorrow.

One of the most significant donations went to the Gettysburg Nature Alliance to help fund sustainable education programs in one of the United States' most visited historic sites. The nonprofit's "learning barn" close to the battlefield and town is an environmentally important area. The barn will be used for educational programs.

"The Nature Alliance has married the concepts of heritage and habitat," said Bone. "Gettysburg presents an unprecedented opportunity to reach millions of people with a sustainability message, helping people of all ages understand that if we want to preserve our historic places, we must include environmental preservation."

New Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier of environmentally responsible paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying sustainable, superior papers with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber (PCRF). New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint and minimizing all resources used in producing printing, writing, publishing, and communication papers.

New Leaf Paper is B-Corporation and FSC certified. Our papers are made in the USA & Canada, processed chlorine-free, and contain Ancient Forest Friendly certification. For more information or to ORDER PAPER, visit www.NewLeafPaper.com.

