REVOLT SUMMIT x AT&T TOUCHED DOWN IN ATLANTA FOR SOLD-OUT EVENT WITH PRETTY VEE, FLY GUY DC, GUCCI MANE, TAMIKA D. MALLORY, NARDO, IDDRIS SANDU, BOBBY SHMURDA, DENNIS RODMAN & MORE

This past weekend, the powerful immersive experience returned to the city of Atlanta with impactful panels, keynotes and celebrity performances anchored in supporting future Black Leaders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, the annual REVOLT Summit x AT&T returned to Atlanta, GA, for a powerful two-day experience, filled with networking and learning opportunities for young Black creatives. Anchored by the theme, "The Future is Now," the Summit returned for its fourth iteration with performances and discussions led by today's changemakers including, Pretty Vee, Fly Guy DC, Gucci Mane, Tamika D. Mallory, Nardo, Iddris Sandu, Bobby Shmurda, Dennis Rodman, and other cultural leaders.

Hosts Pretty Vee and Fly Guy DC hit the stage and welcomed the crowd to the completely sold-out event, which was bustling with over 10,000 young Black creatives and rising professionals throughout the weekend. Throughout the Summit, attendees enjoyed exciting panels and conversations, including an exclusive appearance from the iconic Gucci Mane who sat down with Rap Radar hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller; Assets Over Liabilities, where financial powerhouses Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings spoke with the legendary Master P about building wealth; Big Facts, which featured an unfiltered conversation with Atlanta's own Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade, as well as an exclusive live performance from Nardo.

"This year's Summit was completely sold-out, which showcases our community's growing demand for our movement to create a platform for the culture, by the culture, which will enable us to reclaim our narrative globally," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "We are both humbled and thrilled to have touched so many lives with yet another inspiring weekend full of opportunities. Our appreciation goes to our brand partners, who see the transformational impact we are making and invest in our brand & community."

The Summit featured interactive keynotes and insightful panels such as Beyond the Rim, a one-on-one conversation with Dennis Rodman moderated by Brandon Marshall; The Future of Cannabis, where moderator Mouse Jones sat down with Bobby Shmurda, Al Harrington, Berner, and Tammy The Cannabis Cutie; as well as Cancel Culture, where Amber Rose, Ray J and Nene Leakes discussed the dynamic world of social media with moderator Jason Lee. The weekend also included keynotes of REVOLT's newest programming such as Black Girl Stuff, the exciting female-driven talk show co-hosted by Demetria Obilor, Tori Brixx, Akilah Ffriend, and Brii Renee; and The Crew League, where Trinidad James, Elie Maroun, Funny Marco, and Christian Sutton shared details of the series' fourth season premiering September 30th on REVOLT.

This year's Summit once again offered special growth and learning opportunities with AT&T Office Hours, where attendees participated in one-on-one mentoring sessions with some of today's most successful leaders. This special activation was thoughtfully curated to offer once-in-a-lifetime career and growth sessions where emerging professionals worked with established leaders to discuss how to achieve their goals and take charge of their future.

The REVOLT Summit x AT&T included a variety of impactful panels, activations, celebrity appearances, and unparalleled networking opportunities curated for young Black audiences such as the following:

BLACK FEMALE FUTURE: Led by Caroline Wagna, Chief Executive Officer of Essence, this empowering conversation discussed the ways in which society can reposition, support and elevate Black women.

THE FUTURE IS NOW: Led by thought leader and spiritual architect 19 Keys, this keynote included insights from his signature Higher Level Conversations to discuss the tools needed to bravely approach the future.

THE FUTURE OF CULTURE: This session included an insightful keynote by Iddris Sandu, as well as a panel conversation moderated by Bimma Williams, founder of Claima, who was joined by DDG, Christina Ms. Basketball Granville, Lou Williams , and Erin Ashley Simon to explore the future of content, collaboration, creativity, and convergence.

THE FUTURE OF COMMUNITY: This session included a keynote from prominent activist and community leader Tamika D. Mallory , that explored the future of social justice, equity, and our collective fight for freedom.

THE FUTURE OF CONNECTIVITY: The future is now, and technology is changing. Led by Ryan Wilson , Will Campbell , Diaundra Jones and Isaac Hayes III , this panel explored the future of connectivity as it relates to 5G social media, networking, live streaming, and more.

DEAR AMERICA, RUN MY CHECK: With nearly 85% of Black Americans believing that there should be some form of compensation delivered to the descendants of the American enslavement, Tariq Nasheed , Erika Alexander , and Tezlyn Figaro, Kamilah Moore , Rizza Islam , and Atlanta's own Killer Mike had a solution-oriented discussion about our payback for building this country for free.

BE HEARD FINALE: REVOLT's Signature event, BE HEARD, a music-focused talent competition aimed at giving everyone a shot at BEING HEARD, returned bigger than ever before. The crowd jumped out of their seats as the seven young contestants stepped on stage and showcased their musical talents. Judges ATL Jacob, DJ Drama, Rapsody and Walter Tucker , and hosts Gina Views and Nems named Gianni Coley Chatman , better known as Bae Gii, as the newly crowned winner who was awarded with the grand prize of $10,000 .

CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY DRUMLINE: Powered by PUMA, students of Clark Atlanta University's marching band touted their musical talents and led an electrifying performance for the crowd.

Curated by entertainment and brand experience company, Superfly, this year's Summit carried out its purpose in empowering and uplifting Black changemakers. With a jam-packed schedule of performances, exclusive live viewings of REVOLT's leading programs, and invaluable networking opportunities, the Summit came back bigger and better than ever with unforgettable cultural moments.

