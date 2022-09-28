Avocados from Peru Donates to Local Food Banks through Partnership with Kroger, Ralphs and Food 4 Less

AFP debuted its first Fighting Hunger with Nutrition Award at celebration of its donation of 26,000 avocados to fight food insecurity.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Feeding America's Hunger Action Month, Avocados from Peru (AFP), the official superfood of the Los Angeles Rams, teamed up with Kroger, Ralphs and Food 4 Less to donate 26,000 fresh, nutrition-packed avocados to local food banks in the San Bernardino and Riverside, California area. A celebration was held on September 26 to commemorate the donations of 13,000 avocados to the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino (CAPSBC) and Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino (FAIE). This donation adds on to the over 50,000 avocados AFP has already donated to food banks this summer.

Figure 1: U.S. Congressman Pete Aguilar providing remarks after accepting the inaugural Fighting Hunger with Nutrition Award from Avocados from Peru for his dedication to address food insecurity through healthy, sustainable solutions. (PRNewswire)

"Avocados from Peru is proud to continue supporting food banks in their quest to fight hunger and help improve nutrition," said Xavier Equihua, President of the Peruvian Avocado Commission. "It is an honor for our producer, exporter and importer members to donate thousands of healthy and nutrient-dense avocados to help those who struggle with food insecurity."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Avocados from Peru in our mission to fight food insecurity," said Sunny Reelhorn Parr, Corporate Affairs Director for Kroger, Ralphs and Food 4 Less. "Nearly 42 million Americans – one in eight – struggle with hunger. We are committed to changing that by helping to end hunger and waste in our communities. Thank you to Avocados from Peru for their generous support."

At the celebration, Avocados from Peru also debuted its Fighting Hunger with Nutrition Award – the first of its kind recognition for leaders that prioritize addressing food insecurity through healthy, sustainable solutions. The first-ever award was presented to Congressman Pete Aguilar, the U.S. Representative of California's 31st district, which includes both San Bernardino and Riverside. Representative Aguilar accepted the award, provided remarks on what this generous donation of fresh avocados means for the local community, and highlighted the impact that food banks and similar organizations have on families facing food insecurity.

"Food insecurity affects thousands of parents in the Inland Empire, making it incredibly difficult for them to plan and provide healthy, balanced meals for their children," said Representative Aguilar. "We have more to do to ensure parents do not have to choose between what is nutritious and what is affordable. I will continue to advocate for legislation aimed at reducing the cost of food and tackling the growing food insecurity and hunger crisis we have here in San Bernardino County and across the county."

"Everyone has a part to play in the fight against food insecurity," said Richard Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer for Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. "We are extremely grateful to have Avocados from Peru, in collaboration with Kroger, Ralphs and Food 4 Less, provide their support in creating access to nutritious food in our communities. The donated avocados will be distributed to 80 of our over 200 outstanding partner agencies serving an estimated 5,900 families in need."

This celebration was held ahead of the White House's Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on September 28. The goal of this conference is to end hunger and increase healthy eating, as well as physical activity, by 2030 to reduce diet-related diseases and disparities across the country. AFP has always, and will continue to, encourage healthy eating for all, including those that remain vulnerable to hunger. It is important for all aspects of society – including the public and private sector – to commit to being part of the solution.

Avocados from Peru thanks our partners at Kroger, Ralphs and Food 4 Less for making this donation possible. We also thank Congressman Aguilar for all his efforts to fight hunger with nutritious solutions.

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission

The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2010 to increase the consumption for Avocados from Peru through programming, advertising, retail promotion and public relations. Detailed information regarding these programs will be announced throughout the season. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. from June through September. For more information about the PAC, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email info@avocadosfromperu.com.

