Equifax Expands Operations in Costa Rica

New Global Business Services Center Site Supports Company's Global Operations and Leading Credit Data and Analytics Business in Costa Rica and Latin America; Strengthens Global Equifax Cloud™, Cybersecurity and Operational Innovation

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax® (NYSE:EFX) has expanded its international operations with a new Global Business Services (GBS) Center site in Torre Universal, San Jose which also supports the company's leading credit data and analytics business in Costa Rica and Latin America. This new site will drive ongoing innovation in technology, the Equifax Cloud™, cybersecurity and operational excellence. Existing Equifax facilities in Costa Rica are certified carbon neutral and the new site is undergoing Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold certification, a recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership that underscores the Equifax commitment to carbon neutrality by 2040. With this expansion, Costa Rica becomes the second largest Equifax location worldwide.

"I'm energized by our growth and expansion in Costa Rica and see our Global Business Services Centers as critical drivers of Equifax business innovation and growth in Costa Rica, Latin America, and our global operations in the years to come," said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax. "The GBS team leverages the foundation of the Equifax Cloud to support our Costa Rican customers as well as our international operations in keeping with our EFX2025 imperatives - which reflect our strategic shift from an era of building, investing, and transforming to one of leveraging our $1.5 billion cloud investments for innovation, new products, and accelerated growth."

Equifax began its operations in Costa Rica in 1995 as one of the first multinational organizations to establish a global technology center in the region. Since that time, Costa Rican operations have grown and are expected to exceed 2,000 employees in 2023.

Jairo Quiros, GBS Senior Vice President and Site Leader for Costa Rica, continued: "Over the last three decades, Equifax has grown our operations and investment in Costa Rica, from the creation of jobs to collaboration with higher education. Our Global Business Services Centers benefit from Costa Rica's tremendous multilingual technical talent, an important resource in meeting the evolving needs of our global customers."

The President of Costa Rica, Mr. Rodrigo Chaves, noted: "We are pleased with this expansion as it represents a signal of trust in our country from a company that not only has been a pioneer, but also has demonstrated a longstanding growth trajectory; one we would like to see deepening while we continue our road together in our nation's development."

Manuel Tovar, Minister of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica said that, "Costa Rica's knowledge-intensive services sector is now reaching more than 100,000 jobs. It is one of the most dynamic sectors of the economy and is internationally recognized. We celebrate Equifax's continuous commitment, as a leader in its field and pioneer in Costa Rica, with this expansion in our territory. We are grateful for this vote of confidence that is a reflection of a highly competitive environment, as reflected in the country's adaptability, innovation and pursuit of excellence which characterizes the Costa Rican talent to serve customers across the globe."

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 13,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

