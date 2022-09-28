FIRST-EVER TOM'S OF MAINE INCUBATOR TO ELEVATE NEXT GENERATION OF BIPOC ENVIRONMENTAL LEADERS

Five rising leaders to receive $20,000 in funding and mentorship to scale and implement climate solutions

"Grown-ish" actor Marcus Scribner teams up with Tom's of Maine to spotlight importance of young BIPOC representation in climate change movement

KENNEBUNK, Maine, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities across the U.S. are experiencing the effects of climate change daily with record-high temperatures and devastating storms. Unfortunately, many of the communities most severely impacted are BIPOC communities. According to a 2021 Environmental Protection Agency analysis that quantifies six types of environmental impacts like air quality and extreme temperatures, Black and African American individuals are projected to face higher impacts of climate change, compared to all other demographic groups. However, the voices of those most affected by climate change are rarely reflected or engaged in finding the solutions. That's why Tom's of Maine is introducing its first-ever Incubator initiative.

The Tom's of Maine Incubator is a seven-month program designed to propel the next generation of BIPOC leaders driving environmental solutions. The program provides funding, mentorship, exposure and support to young changemakers, helping them Do Good. For Real. Applications for the Tom's of Maine Incubator are open today through October 19, 2022.

"We believe in the power of younger generations to create a more sustainable world, and the Tom's of Maine Incubator is our opportunity to support their ideas and engage them in developing solutions," said Cristiane Martini, General Manager, Tom's of Maine. "Tom and Kate Chappell founded Tom's of Maine with a small $5,000 loan and a big dream, and today the company is still dedicated to the purpose of creating natural personal care products that are good for people and good for the planet. We believe that we can and will make an impact through our products and through our collective and community actions."

The inaugural Tom's of Maine Incubator class will be made up of five selected changemakers who have a passion and vision for building and broadening environmental solutions. Each Incubator member will receive $20,000 in funding to help support their mission, plus ongoing mentorship from influential voices in sustainability and climate activism.

Tom's of Maine Incubator mentors include:

Ciara Imani May - CEO and founder of Rebundle , a beauty company that is revolutionizing hair extensions with more comfort and less waste. - CEO and founder of, a beauty company that is revolutionizing hair extensions with more comfort and less waste.

Kristy Drutman – Climate activist and co-founder of Green Jobs Board, a job site made for those looking for sustainability and environmental careers. – Climate activist and co-founder ofa job site made for those looking for sustainability and environmental careers.

Lizzie Horvitz - CEO and founder of Finch , a company that incentivizes consumers to make better purchasing decisions by rating products based on their environmental footprint. - CEO and founder of, a company that incentivizes consumers to make better purchasing decisions by rating products based on their environmental footprint.

Isaias Hernandez – Environmental educator and creator of QueerBrownVegan where he creates introductory forms of environmentalism through colorful graphics, illustrations, and videos. – Environmental educator and creator ofwhere he creates introductory forms of environmentalism through colorful graphics, illustrations, and videos.

Incubator members will also have the opportunity to participate in the Tom's of Maine Incubator Kick-Off Summit in Kennebunk, Maine this fall. The three-day event will provide one-on-one interactions with mentors and Tom's leadership as well as an opportunity to workshop each member's vision and action plan for creating impact.

Environmental activist, founder of Scribner Productions and "Grown-ish" actor Marcus Scribner has teamed up with Tom's of Maine to spotlight the opportunity the Incubator provides for young BIPOC voices.

"Every day when we turn on the TV or look at our phones, we see the impact climate change has on our communities, especially BIPOC communities, and we don't talk about it enough. And the young diverse voices who are trying to find environmental solutions are not receiving equal opportunities to be heard and supported," says Scribner. "I am helping to launch the 2022 Tom's of Maine Incubator to address these gaps because it's critical to give young BIPOC leaders the resources they need to build and broaden solutions to truly benefit all people."

"As a company that has a long history of being environmental stewards, we see climate change as the greatest threat to a healthy future for people and our planet. Our Giving for Goodness and Get Into Nature initiatives both focus on supporting our communities and spotlighting environmental issues, so the Incubator is an extension of that work," said Michelle Theodat Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine. "The young changemakers we're seeking for this inaugural Incubator represent the future of environmentalism, and we look forward to both supporting them in their efforts and learning from them along the way."

How To Apply

Visit www.tomsofmaineincubator.com to submit your application, detailing why you should be considered for the 2022 Tom's of Maine Incubator via a short essay and video submission. Applications are being accepted September 28, 2022 until October 19, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. (including DACA recipients), who are 18- 30 at time of entry and identify as black, indigenous or a person of color (BIPOC). The five selected Incubator members will be announced by November 2022. For Official Rules, visit www.tomsofmaineincubator.com .

To learn more about Tom's of Maine, please visit www.tomsofmaine.com.

About Tom's of Maine

Tom's of Maine, Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) company, has been making natural, safe, and effective personal care products for 50 years. It all began when Tom and Kate Chappell moved to Maine in 1968 looking for a healthier, simpler life for their growing family. And when they couldn't find personal care products that were free from artificial flavors, fragrances, sweeteners, colors and preservatives, they decided to make their own. Tom's of Maine products – including toothpaste, deodorant, mouthwash, bar soap, body wash, dental floss, and toothbrushes – are made from naturally sourced and naturally derived ingredients and never tested on animals. A Certified B Corporation, Tom's of Maine is committed to upholding a purpose-driven business and has a long-standing commitment to supporting nature and healthy families. Tom's of Maine has supported hundreds of nonprofits by giving back 10% of its profits, and employees are encouraged to use 5% of their paid time (12 days) volunteering for causes they are passionate about. All of Tom's products are cruelty-free and most products are vegan, kosher, halal-certified and gluten-free. Visit us online at http://www.tomsofmaine.com/ or at https://www.facebook.com/officialtomsofmaine/.

