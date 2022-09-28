SBI UNVEILS ANNUAL REVENUE PLANNING HELPDESK

Annual Planning Program Delivers One-on-One Support in Response to CEO Demand for Annual Strategic Clarity

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SBI, a Go-to-Market Growth Advisory, announced today the launch of the SBI Annual Planning Helpdesk designed to meet the unique needs of today's organizations. The underlying SBI Annual Revenue Planning program is available to all SBI clients and prospects on-demand through helpdesk advisory sessions.

SBI Growth Advisory (PRNewsfoto/SBI) (PRNewswire)

"In these uncertain times annual planning is more critical than ever. Our research revealed that the majority of CEOs need far greater clarity in the annual planning of their value creation strategy," explained SBI CEO Mike Hoffman.

According to SBI's Annual CEO Growth Planning Survey, this year's respondents indicated less strategic clarity (24% in '22 compared with 41% in '21).* Sixty-five percent of CEOs claimed they were taking explicit actions to prepare for an economic recession in late '22 or early '23 and 47% of CEOs reported moderate-to-low confidence in their growth strategy and ability to execute heading into 2023.

SBI Annual Revenue Planning program is based on a seven-step process to align go-to-market functions with strategic growth priorities. Visitors to the Annual Planning Helpdesk submit a support request, which results in a session with an advisor within two business days. During a session, commercial teams have the opportunity to work through common challenges when executing their annual revenue plan. Advisors bring a third-party viewpoint that guide commercial teams to:

Determine which customers and prospects will generate the most revenue in the shortest time frame. Review current routes to market and optimize account coverage. Evaluate the necessary roles and headcount for the coming year. Align revenue source expectations to headcount and productivity metrics to inform the organizational model. Assess current talent and identify gaps that will impact performance. Drive the desired behavior through equitable territories, quota and compensation plans. Develop an Employee Life Cycle Management Plan to invest in career development.

"Our position with growth, especially in uncertain times, is to stay focused. Our Annual Planning Helpdesk ensures our clients are able to create the right roadmap to do so. Separation from the competition starts now. Those who take a wait and see posture will get outpaced," Hoffman concluded.

About SBI

SBI is a Growth Advisory offering collaborative consulting, advisory services, and the world's most comprehensive set of go-to-market benchmark data. Our team of strategic implementers have owned and operated the marketing and sales functions at the world's most successful growth companies. Our approach is based on an intimate understanding of the buyer-seller journey. Working as an extension of our clients' teams, SBI applies relevant data and insights to deliver impactful strategies that generate significant ongoing top-line growth. Visit https://sbigrowth.com to learn more. For more information about the Annual Planning Helpdesk or to schedule an appointment visit https://sbigrowth.com/annual-planning-help-desk.

* SBI's Annual CEO Growth Planning Survey of CEOs included interviews with CEOs from 120 companies representing a mix of public and private companies, predominantly in the tech and business services sectors, ranging in size from $100M to over $10B.

Contact: Machie Madden

machie.madden@landersmadden.com

917-868-2358

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SBIGrowth