Aircastle to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on October 12, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that on October 12, 2022, it plans to release its second quarter financial results for the period ended August 31, 2022.

In connection with this press release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 697-3501 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (786) 697-3963 (outside the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start and referencing the passcode "Aircastle".

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Saturday, November 12, 2022, by dialing (866) 697-3501 (from within the U.S. and Canada); please use passcode 1448014 followed by #.

To access the replay outside the U.S. or Canada, please use the following, using passcode 1448014 followed by #: (UK: 0800-633-8453); (Ireland: 1 800-625-161); Singapore (800-441-1300); Japan (0053-1780199). Additional replay dial-in numbers for other locations are available here.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 250 aircraft leased to 74 customers located in 44 countries.

Contact:

Aircastle Advisor LLC

Jim Connelly, SVP ESG & Corporate Communications

Tel: +1-203-504-1871

jconnelly@aircastle.com

