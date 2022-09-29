DCPS expands Sales Team with industry veterans

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS), the leading provider of integrated commercial property services in Colorado, has tapped three industry veterans to expand their sales efforts as demand for commercial property services increases:

Luis San Martin joins the DCPS business development team as a Business Development Representative focusing on the hospitality market. San Martin brings 22 years of hospitality operations experience in restaurants and hotels, including chef-driven concepts and Michelin-starred restaurants, large conference hotels, and independent lifestyle properties.

Marcy Dunderdale has accepted the role of Business Development Representative focused on multi-family properties. Dunderdale has years of extensive experience holding executive-level roles and forging long-standing relationships resulting in decades of successful business transactions.

Crystal Ackerman joins the Business Development team with vast experience in multiple commercial building market sectors by providing HVAC, disaster relief, and restoration services. Ackerman's diverse background in sales, marketing, and business development enables her to bring expertise in understanding customer needs and market trends.

"Luis, Marcy, and Crystal's combined experience working with industry-leading organizations and building vast market knowledge make all of them ideal additions to our already skilled business development team. With their diverse backgrounds, they can advise customers and forge relationships, ensuring we continue to deliver on the DCPS values – integrity, accountability, community, results-oriented, partnership, and passion," stated Lauren Fry, Sales Manager for DCPS.

These industry veterans will support the local market needs with DCPS's portfolio of 7 distinct commercial property service divisions – Asphalt and Concrete, Paint and Construction, Waterproofing and Coatings, Roofing, Landscaping, Snow Management and Sweeping, and Commercial Cleaning.

Founded in 2011, Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) provides commercial property services to over 1,100 clients across Colorado. DCPS leverages unparalleled customer service to be the dominant, one-stop provider of commercial property services in Colorado. With multiple offices, more than 500 employees, and 7 divisions - Asphalt and Concrete, Waterproofing and Specialty Coatings, Roofing, Commercial Cleaning, Snow Removal, Parking Lot Sweeping, Landscaping, and Painting & Construction Services, DCPS provides specialized integrated service solutions to commercial property owner and managers.

