TUSCAN SUN SPA & SALON--CANONSBURG, PA'S NEWEST SPA, SALON, & MEDSPA EXPERIENCE--ANNOUNCES OPENING

CANONSBURG, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuscan Sun Spa & Salon, Canonsburg, PA's newest spa, salon, & medical spa experience officially opened its doors to the community on Tuesday, September 27. The community is invited to reserve appointments and take a tour of the new state-of-the-art facility, which features a plethora of spa, salon, and medical spa services, including everything from lash and brow services to liposuction.

"We are delighted to finally announce our opening," says Cheri Satterfield, Owner & Founder of Tuscan Sun. "This facility has been in the works since 2019, so to be able to welcome our first spa, salon, and medspa guests into this amazing space is truly exciting. We are so proud to be part of and serve this wonderful community."

The spa at Tuscan Sun features a menu of luxurious massage services, body treatments, nail services, facials, and more. The spa also boasts amenities such as a sauna, steam room, Himalayan salt room, and infrared room.

Tuscan Sun's full-service Aveda & Color Space hair salon specializes in cutting, coloring, color corrections, formal styling, hair extensions, and more. Adjacent to the salon is a lash and brow bar designated for services such as waxing, lash lifts and tints, and lash extension services, as well as a beautiful nail salon, where skilled technicians perform signature manicure and pedicure services.

Tuscan Sun's Fontana Medspa is home to a host of state-of-the-art medical spa services including, Botox, dermal fillers, body contouring, weight loss, bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, cosmetic laser services, hair restoration, and more.

In addition, Tuscan Sun is also home to a variety of spaces to host bridal and office parties, as well as a boutique featuring unique clothing, jewelry, home décor, and gifts.

Prospective clients can reserve appointments online at TuscanSpaAndSalon.com or via telephone at 412-763-1600. Tuscan Sun is located at 604 W. McMurray Rd. in Canonsburg, PA.

