ALLEGIANT GIVES $100,000 TO AMERICAN RED CROSS FOR HURRICANE RELIEF

Travel company pledges support and activates platform for online donations

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross as the nonprofit provides critical disaster relief to communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In addition, the Las Vegas-based company activated an online giving platform to empower anyone wishing to make an immediate donation to the American Red Cross. To donate, please visit HERE.

The nonprofit has more than 500 volunteers in the hardest-hit areas in Florida, providing lifesaving assistance including shelter, food, water and other relief supplies for more than 60,000 victims. Hundreds of evacuation centers are open, providing shelter to more than 10,000 people displaced by the hurricane.

"Our hearts are with everyone grappling with the destruction carved out by Hurricane Ian," said John Redmond, Allegiant's CEO. "As we confront difficult days ahead, we cannot forget the incredible resiliency that has been demonstrated by the people of Florida. Time and time again, we have seen first responders, volunteers, Allegiant team members and entire communities step up to help. With this donation, we hope to make a difference to Florida residents impacted by this storm."

In addition to serving 10 airports throughout Florida, Allegiant is building Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, near Punta Gorda Airport. The community was among those hardest hit by the storm. Other Allegiant communities impacted by the storm include St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando-Sanford, Sarasota Bradenton, Key West and Jacksonville.

"The Red Cross is thankful for Allegiant's generous donation, which enables us to provide shelter, food and comfort to families and communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian," said Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications at the American Red Cross.

The greatest needs during these times are funds, blood donations and volunteers, according to the American Red Cross. However, monetary donations are the most efficient way to make a difference immediately. For that reason, Allegiant and the American Red Cross activated a "microsite," an online platform for disaster relief donations. To donate, please visit HERE. Through this initiative, Allegiant has previously raised hundreds of thousands of dollars after hurricanes wreaked havoc on communities where Allegiant employees live and work.

The American Red Cross anticipates a great need for additional volunteers in the next 30 to 60 days. For more information, please visit this website. Additionally, people are asked to participate in community blood drives during this time of urgent need for donors. Click here to schedule an appointment to give blood.

Anyone affected by Hurricane Ian needing a safe place to go can find information for open Red Cross shelters on redcross.org, the Red Cross emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

