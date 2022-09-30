InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Impact Drills (SCO-217)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to utilize all types of drill bits with an impact drill," said an inventor, from Yuba City, Calif., "so I invented the SUPER CHUCK. My design saves time and it eliminates the need to have two different drills readily available."

The invention provides an effective way to expand the capabilities of an impact drill. In doing so, it eliminates the frustration associated with searching for a regular drill. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to simplify projects. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of impact drills, homeowners, construction workers, trade workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-217, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

