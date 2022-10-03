Aragon Research Positions Replicant in the Innovator Section of the Globe for Conversational AI, 2022

Evaluation based on completeness of strategy and performance

SAN FRANCISCO , Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Replicant , the leader in the Contact Center Automation market, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Innovator section of the Globe for Conversational AI.

The Aragon Research Globe is a geographic market evaluation tool that provides analysis of vendors in specific markets. Vendors are evaluated within three dimensions: strategy, performance and reach and then placed into one of four sectors: leaders, contenders, innovators and specialists. The analysis is differentiated from other types of research in that it compares and evaluates product-oriented capabilities, not size or market share.

"Replicant is honored to be named an Innovator in Conversational AI from Aragon Research," said Gadi Shamia, co-founder and CEO of Replicant. "This award further validates that Contact Center Automation is the future and Replicant is leading the way with its forward-thinking solutions leading to a richer, more efficient customer experience."

Replicant has continued to pave the way for Contact Center Automation. In October, Replicant is hosting Resolve 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. Resolve will bring together contact center leaders and innovators to explore what's possible in the contact center industry to transform customer experience. In addition, the company has received industry accolades for their Thinking Machine™ from the SIIA CODiE Awards and was named the Best Artificial Intelligence Driven Technology Solution . Replicant is also a Best Tech Startup Finalist in the 8th Annual Timmy Awards, hosted by Tech in Motion.

To read the full Aragon Research report, please download here . To learn more about Replicant or schedule a free demo, please visit: https://www.replicant.ai/demo/contact-center-automation/ .

About Replicant

As a leader in Contact Center Automation, Replicant helps companies automate their most common customer service calls while empowering agents to focus on more complex and nuanced customer challenges. Replicant's AI platform allows consumers to engage in natural conversations across voice, messaging and other digital channels to resolve their customer support issues, without the wait, 24/7. Replicant scales up or down instantly, can be implemented in weeks and handles millions of customer support interactions a month. For more information, please visit www.replicant.com or follow Replicant on Twitter or LinkedIn .

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

