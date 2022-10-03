Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2022 Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the third quarter on October 26 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

