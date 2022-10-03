CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Kohl's Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 1, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Kohl's Corporation ("Kohl's") (NYSE: KSS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between October 20, 2020 and May 19, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Kohl's, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Kohl's includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kohl's new strategic framework to "drive top-line growth," "expand operating margin," and become "the most trusted retailer of choice for the active and casual lifestyle" (the "Strategic Plan") was not well tailored to achieving the Company's stated goals; (ii) the defendants had likewise overstated the Company's success in executing its Strategic Plan; (iii) Kohl's had deficient disclosure controls and procedures, internal control over financial reporting, and corporate governance mechanisms; (iv) as a result, the Company's board of directors was able to and did withhold material information from shareholders about the state of Kohl's in the lead-up to the Company's annual meeting; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Kohl's financial condition and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 1, 2022

Aggrieved Kohl's investors only have until November 1, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

