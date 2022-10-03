InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design for a Hammer (CTK-2634)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a strong and durable hammer that could be easily gripped and struck without experiencing any recoil," said one of two inventors, from Mamou, La., "so we invented the SHOCK ABSORBING HAMMER. Our design would help to protect the user against stress-related injuries in the hand, arm and shoulder."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a hammer. In doing so, it helps to prevent recoil and vibrations. As a result, it reduces stress and fatigue on the body when pounding and it enhances safety, comfort and efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for carpenters, construction workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

