Selective Insurance Introduces New Privacy Solution to Reduce the Risk of a Data Breach Following a Total Vehicle Loss

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of October's designation as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Selective Insurance today announced that it will remove personally identifiable information from eligible private passenger vehicles and light duty trucks after they're declared a total loss. This new solution deletes sensitive electronic data, such as GPS addresses, phone contacts, telematics, garage and gate opening capabilities, and other personally identifiable information. Personal and business vehicles that are model year 2012 or newer are eligible for this service.

"Technologically-advanced vehicles store a significant amount of personal data, especially in the infotainment and navigation systems," said Jim McKeown, Vice President, Mobility and Customer Experience, Selective Insurance. "Deleting personally identifiable information after a total vehicle loss prevents it from ending up in the wrong hands. It protects our customers so they can focus on restoring their lives. This service is another way our customers can Be Uniquely Insured® with Selective."

Following a total loss of an eligible insured vehicle, customers can access the vehicle data removal report through their claim file, ensuring peace of mind through proven privacy protection. To learn more about this service, visit https://www.selective.com/info-center/value-added-services/vehicle-privacy-protection-solution.

