Ampersand Capital Partners Named in Inc.'s 2022 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners was named in Inc.'s 2022 Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success backing entrepreneurs.

The final list recognizes 184 firms that entrepreneurs collaborate with and trust as they receive the financial support they need to help drive growth. All 184 have successful track records of remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in.

"Ampersand is pleased to be included as one of Inc.'s most founder-friendly investors. We are commitment to our core values of partnering with founders and entrepreneurs of innovative healthcare companies to help drive their vision forward," said Herb Hooper, Managing Partner at Ampersand Capital Partners.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

