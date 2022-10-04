China Matters' Feature: How Does Basketball Shape Dongguan's Sports Culture?

BEIJING, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As basketball is part of its identity, Dongguan alone has over 6,000 courts, and its own basketball league has been held for 20 years.

The long-time development of the sport has made Dongguan a extremely competitive basketball city in National League. The city has won CBA championship for 11 times, with a couple of first-class basketball players being born and taking off here.

From kindergarten school to high school league, different leagues and games are taking place from time to time. The local schools take basketball education seriously, and many children start learning at an early age with basketball camps.

Why basketball culture is huge in Dongguan? British video host Jay Birbeck travels to the city for the answer.

Jay dunks with the 'dunking king' of Dongguan, dribbles with the first ever Asian Games gold medalist in three-on-three basketball game, and goes one on one with a 12-year-old girl. Jay has been deeply overwhelmed by local people's Dongguan's enthusiasm for basketball, which helps to shape the city's sports culture.

