CYPHER LEARNING Named Among the 'Top Employee Onboarding Learning Management Systems' by eLearning Industry Publishing Platform

CYPHER's MATRIX LMS for Business Recognized for Closing Knowledge Gaps and Helping New Hires Increase Productivity Quickly

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING, a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced it has been named to the "Top Employee Onboarding Learning Management Systems" for 2023 by eLearning Industry (eLI). CYPHER's MATRIX for Business platform was recognized among the top-notch learning management systems (LMSs) that "can surely help new recruits blend in your company culture right away."

CYPHER LEARNING’s MATRIX for Business platform was honored among the “Top Employee Onboarding Learning Management Systems” by eLearning Industry. (PRNewswire)

eLearning Industry is a publishing and knowledge-sharing platform that delivers industry-specific content to eLearning professionals — highlighting trends, new learning concepts, software and more. Based on thorough research by its selection committee, eLI produces top vendor lists that highlight the "best of the best" to help companies' online training projects succeed.

"Creating a successful onboarding program with an LMS is essential to help new hires embrace your business culture. It is the vital first step that will make your recruits understand their job role and all your processes," said Christopher Pappas, founder of eLearning Industry, in an article on the winning solutions. "The right LMS can help you deploy best-in-class onboarding programs that boost new hire engagement, target personal pain points and build a collaborative online training culture."

eLI recognized MATRIX for its ability to "increase productivity while providing effective upskilling programs." According to eLI: "CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform for the academic, corporate and individual sectors. Their learning platform, MATRIX, makes it easy to engage employees and close knowledge gaps through customized learning programs."

MATRIX is a complete solution for onboarding, training and upskilling companies' employees, clients and partners. Powerful, easy-to-use features drive learning engagement and increase new hires' time to productivity. Recent cutting-edge skills development capabilities support personalized onboarding and continuous training — enabling learners to set career- and role-specific goals, get tailored recommendations, track progress and competencies, and more.

"As companies today seek to attract and retain talent, onboarding can't be an afterthought," said CYPHER LEARNING CEO Graham Glass. "Businesses need a solid strategy for bringing new hires up-to-speed quickly — setting a foundation for success and contributing to career longevity. And because in today's climate, new employees can often work from anywhere, onboarding needs to be optimized for an online setting. At CYPHER LEARNING, we specialize in this, and this honor from eLearning Industry speaks to our ability to get new hires productive faster — whether in remote, hybrid or in-person environments."

The recognition from eLI adds to the many honors CYPHER LEARNING and its MATRIX LMS have netted this year, including being named among the best "All-Purpose Learning Systems" in Talented Learning's 2022 Learning Systems Awards. MATRIX was also the top-ranked winner in Forbes Advisor's "Best Learning Management Systems of 2022" Awards and named to the 2022 SaaS Awards Shortlist as a "Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training."

For more information about how organizations use CYPHER LEARNING to reshape and improve onboarding and online learning, please see these success stories from businesses around the world.

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Business, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com.

CYPHER LEARNING (PRNewsfoto/CYPHER LEARNING) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CYPHER LEARNING