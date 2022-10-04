SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth LP announced today that it has merged with Green Valley Wealth Management, an investment firm that operates out of Greensboro, NC and oversees approximately $90 million in assets under management. Green Valley Wealth Management's talented team strengthens Mission Wealth's existing client service experience in North Carolina. The partnership establishes a location in the Southeastern Region allowing Mission Wealth to better serve the needs of future clientele in this area.

Mission Wealth announces merger with Green Valley Wealth Management, an investment firm out of Greensboro, NC .

"We are thrilled to welcome the entire team at Green Valley Wealth Management to Mission Wealth. From our very first conversation with Phyllis, Susan, and Beth, we knew their team's passion for comprehensive wealth management, investment counsel, and community involvement was a perfect fit. The addition of Green Valley will add to our existing presence in the Southeast and allow us to better serve the growing needs of our clientele in the region. As we have gotten to know each other better over recent months, it has solidified my respect for what Green Valley has built, confirmed our strong cultural match, and reinforced our collective belief in the importance of continuously enhancing the client experience."

- Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Matthew Adams

During her twenty-year career in the financial industry, Phyllis G. Lancaster, CFP ® has been committed to developing solid relationships with her clients and helping them transition financially as they move through their lives. Phyllis established Green Valley Wealth Management in 2011 and holds the internationally recognized professional CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation. She is also securities-registered, insurance-licensed, and an Investment Adviser Representative. Phyllis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arkansas and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina Senior Executive Institute. Phyllis' professional memberships include the Financial Planning Association, Society of Financial Services Professionals/Greensboro Associate, and the Greensboro Women's Professional Forum.

"I am honored to merge with an organization that provides caring advice to empower people to live their life's dreams. This combination of care and technical and investment advice will benefit my existing and future clients."

- Former Green Valley Wealth Management Founding Member, Phyllis G. Lancaster, CFP®

Susan Rizzi, CFP® became interested in investing and financial planning soon after college while developing portfolio management software for an investment company in Baltimore, MD. She established Green Valley Wealth Management to help clients make educated and informed decisions about their retirement. Susan especially enjoys discovering new technologies that help clients assess and become more confident with their financial decisions. Susan holds the internationally recognized CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional designation and is an Investment Adviser Representative serving in a fiduciary capacity. She graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Towson University. Her professional affiliations include Society of Financial Services Professionals, Greensboro Estate Planning Council, and the Financial Planning Association where she mentors new CFP® professionals and hosts the Business Success Knowledge Circle. Susan and her family have lived in Greensboro for over twenty years, and she has enjoyed serving as board Treasurer for several local non-profit organizations.

"I don't think we could have found a better match. It was important to us to find a firm owned and run by experienced, successful CFP® professionals rather than private equity. It's so exciting not only to have found that but also a group of like-minded and like-hearted professionals I am proud to call partners and friends."

- Former Green Valley Wealth Management Founding Member, Susan Rizzi, CFP®

Along with Phyllis and Susan, Beth Barton will also join Mission Wealth as a Client Service Representative. Beth's primary role is providing clients with personal attention and service. Beth's career in the financial industry spans more than thirty years both with a Fortune 500 company and an independent financial planning firm. She has experience in practice support, marketing, and client services. She is responsible for the functions that provide clients with excellent service and build lasting client relationships. Beth holds General Securities Representative and General Securities Principal registrations.

About Mission Wealth

Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized RIA founded in 2000 that oversees more than $5 Billion in client assets under management/administration after the acquisition. Mission Wealth is known for its service model, driven by a world-class technology stack that offers financial planning, investment counsel, tax strategies, estate planning coordination, philanthropic advice, and risk management solutions tailored to each client's needs.

Mission Wealth's vision is to provide caring advice that empowers families to achieve their life dreams. Our founders were pioneers in the industry when they embraced the client-first principles of objective advice, comprehensive financial planning, coordination with other professional advisers, and proactive service. Mission Wealth is a fiduciary, and our holistic planning process provides clarity and confidence. For more information on Mission Wealth, please visit missionwealth.com.

Mission Wealth is a Registered Investment Adviser. This document is solely for informational purposes, no investments are recommended. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Mission Wealth and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Mission Wealth unless a client service agreement is in place.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michelle Winkles, CMO

(805) 690-3854

mwinkles@missionwealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mission Wealth Management, LP