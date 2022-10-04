MPACT Strategic Consulting Expands Capabilities, Advancing Client Experience with Acquisition of Designing Success and Tracking At-A-Glance® Case Management and Performance Software

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPACT Strategic Consulting, a global consulting services firm has acquired Designing Success and Tracking At-A-Glance® (TAAG) Case Management and Performance Tracking Software. This announcement highlights significant service expansion for MPACT providing our clients with access to innovative human capital and a comprehensive case management software application. This solution will provide Federal agencies, non-profit organizations, health and human service providers, and federal and state funding recipients with capabilities to advance individual and community development efforts.

Tracking At-A-Glance® (TAAG) software is a web-based case management and performance tracking tool used by public housing authorities, disaster relief organizations, non-profit organizations, social service agencies, and workforce development service providers. This user-friendly, customizable, and intuitive software automates case management processes, tracking applicants from recruitment through program completion and beyond; increasing case manager capacity providing higher value-added client services.

MPACT Strategic Consulting believes in people, integrity, quality, and creating a better future for those we serve. This acquisition advances our commitment to improve life through transformative strategies and to be the trusted advisors our clients can count on for collaborative experiences with the best solutions.

"I am so excited to have Designing Success become a part of MPACT Strategic Consulting. While our entire team will remain in place to provide the same level of support and service our clients have enjoyed throughout the years, we gladly welcome the opportunity to expand our reach through this integration with MPACT. We have a lot of synergies with MPACT, both serving the same group of clients. It will be a huge benefit to Designing Success' clients to have access to the significant resources of MPACT. I look forward to the future of Tracking At-A-Glance® and taking our service to the next level." -Cheryl Wachtel, Former President Designing Success

"MPACT Strategic Consulting is committed to achieving excellence through the best people, serving the best clients. This includes continuous investment to expand our global service capabilities and quality. MPACTS's acquisition of Designing Success is a mutually beneficial union that will achieve optimal client outcomes as we implement a robust case management and reporting tool with proven success." -Spurgeon Robinson, CEO/President MPACT Strategic Consulting

MPACT Strategic Consulting delivers expertise in Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery; Compliance & Monitoring; Transportation & Mobility; Training, Labor & Workforce Development, equipping clients to attain measurable success and exceed financial and organizational objectives. MPACT is eager to enhance client experience, expand into new industries, and maximize its global impact for future generations.

Designing Success is the creator and marketer of Tracking At-A-Glance® (TAAG) Case Management and Performance Tracking Software. Over 100 agencies from different markets have used TAAG to measure success through comprehensive program tracking and reporting on key outcomes.

MPACT Strategic Consulting LLC was legally advised by Gregory L. Phillips of Phillips Kaiser, PLLC and Designing Success was advised by Chad Gottlieb with DarrowEverett LLP.

CONTACT: Paige Doucet, 18323647106, pdoucet@mpact-consulting.com

View original content:

SOURCE MPACT Strategic Consulting LLC